Archbishop will invite Pope to Taiwan, Vatican-China negotiations 'appear to have stalled'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese Archbishop John Hung Shan-chun (洪山川) reportedly intends to offer a formal invitation to Pope Francis to come visit Taiwan in 2019, for an upcoming Church Congress.



Hung is currently visiting the Vatican as part of a delegation of Taiwanese Church officials. His remarks about inviting the Pope to visit Taiwan were made during a reception at the Taiwanese embassy in the Vatican, according to Reuters.



“No Pope has ever landed in Taiwan” Hung was quoted as saying, but he likes to “dream the impossible.”



Hung will reportedly extend the formal invite to Pope Francis next week, when the Taiwanese delegation of bishops is scheduled to meet with the Catholic leader.



Reuters reports that Huang feels the Pope should visit the country of Taiwan, because Taiwanese people there “have suffered.”



The visit of the world leader to the island nation of Taiwan would be an incredibly remarkable occasion, and also cause a great deal of political unease, as the Vatican has been in the process of negotiating a deal with Beijing, regarding the appointment of party approved clergy in the communist country.



A agreement between the Holy See and the Chinese Communist Party may potentially further marginalize Taiwan’s political status in the world, depending on the outcome of the arrangement.



Many view the visit of the Taiwanese delegation to the Vatican as an attempt to persuade the Holy See to avoid any agreements with Beijing that would be deleterious to the relationship between Taiwan and the Catholic city-state.



Reuters reports that negotiations between Beijing and the Vatican“appear to have stalled recently.”