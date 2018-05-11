Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams visits Taichung, Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams (New York City, USA) visited the Taichung City Government on Thursday, May 10.

Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and deputy mayor Lin Yi-ying welcomed Adams and his delegation and invited them to participate in the opening of the Taichung World Flower Expo coming this November 3.

The Brooklyn Borough President also signed the "Taichung Declaration" to collaborate with Taichung in the promotion of green production, natural ecology and humanistic life. The declaration is based on the Flower Expo's initiative, whose theme is "Growing the Gross National Product (GNP)," which also includes the pursuit of green energy production, promote ecological sustainability, the pursuit of science and technology while embracing nature.

According to the Taichung Government's website, Mayor Lin expressed that Taichung City is an emerging city and New York has a range of experiences that Taichung can develop from, such as in public security, transportation, and various entrepreneurial developments. Taichung also hopes to increase mutual relations through future exchanges with Brooklyn.

Mayor Lin conveyed that Taichung is committed to promoting a livable city; the results have been recognized by the international media, such as CNN. Although Taichung City was ranked the second largest city in Taiwan last year, it has been ranked as "the most livable city" in Taiwan, according to local Taiwanese in a CNN survey.

The official CNN website published the article "Taiwanese prefer city of Taichung; find out why," which was an in-depth introduction to the unique attractions and urban charm of Taichung, demonstrating the international recognition of Taichung City.

Taichung Flower Expo will start in November, an event that ranks equivalent to the "World Exposition" level. The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) will also recognize Taichung for its wild life conservation of Stone Tiger Habitat.

It also demonstrates the city's attitude for paying attention to ecological conservation; after the close of the World Flower Expo in next April, it will be immediately followed by the East Asian Youth Games. This will be Taichung’s first international comprehensive sports event, which is also the first time that Taiwan has hosted this international competition

According to the Taichung City Government website, Brooklyn Borough President Adams said that he is quite interested in the events held in Taichung City. Taichung City has a friendly relationship with Brooklyn, New York City (USA), and will publicize and invite more Americans to participate in the World Flower Expo in Taichung.

Not only has the crime rate decreased and transportation is more convenient, but also attention is paid to the conservation of the natural environment. The districts are flourishing, and it is recognized that Taichung City is a great city, one that is very suitable for living.

Brooklyn is one of the five administrative districts of New York City (USA) with a population of about 2.5 million people. It is the most populous district in New York State and has the fastest growing Chinese population.

