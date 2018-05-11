What to do and where to stay with kids in Kaohsiung, Taiwan  

Traveling to Kaohsiung, Taiwan and planning what to do with kids? This guide includes tips for what to do with kids when visiting southern Taiwan, markets not to be missed, and how to get around Kaohsiung for family-friendly fun in southern Taiwan.
Kaohsiung is the second largest city in Taiwan and a perfect destination for a trip to Asia with kids and a great place to begin your Taiwan itinerary. Named as one of Lonely Planet's Top 10 cities to visit in 2018 and famous for Kaohsiung Night Markets, you will quickly discover how vibrant, friendly, affordable and safe it is to travel with kids to this city of 3 million people.
Year-round pleasant weather plus access to some of the best outdoor hikes and beaches available in Kaohsiung makes this place attractive to visitors from all over the world. As an expat mom and family travel blogger, I especially enjoy how easy it is to navigate the city with kids by bus and MRT and how friendly people are when I encounter language barriers. I regularly enjoy exploring Kaohsiung with our two school-age kids, and these are some of our favorite places to go as a family.
Places to Go with Kids in Kaohsiung
- Lotus Pond Pagodas
Kids and adults will enjoy the whimsical lion and dragons at the entrances as well as the viewpoint from the top. Ice cream vendors are often setup on the weekends and festivals are common here during major holidays.
- Cijin Island and Cijin Sunset Bar
This black sand beach right in the city is easily accessed by car or 5-minute ferry ride. Family bikes, beach games, a stop at the new Cijin Sunset Bar and the freshest seafood make this a fun place to go with the family at sunset.
- Pier 2 Art District
Walkable and entertaining to kids of all ages, this artful area near the port has large-scale public art everywhere making it perfect for pictures. Creative shops, cafes and the Eslite bookstore are all fun to explore.
- Dream Mall
The Dream Mall is largest shopping mall in Taiwan and includes a full movie theatre and rooftop amusement park.
- Nanhe Spa
When the heat and humidity strike, the kids love to go to Nanhe Spa. Indoor and outdoor pool facilities, spas and a small snack bar make this a place we can stay for hours.
- Kaohsiung Fine Art Museum Park
Known for its diversity of parks, the Art Museum is a family favorite for it’s outdoor shaded sandbox, pleasant gardens and trails, and forts the kids like to climb.
- Ciatou Sugar Refinery
A few stops up on the MRT subway line is the Ciatou Sugar Refinery, a popular weekend attraction for families that includes 4-person electric bikes for rent, bouncy houses, streetfood vendors and a historic train yard. Kids love this place, and not just because it has the word ‘sugar’ in it!
- Taroko Park Mall
One of the newest malls in the city, Taroko Park is part amusement park and part shopping mall. Laser tag, bowling, a trampoline park, rides, and Dippin’ Dots always make our kids excited to visit this place near the Kaohsiung airport.
- Metropolitan Park
Located at the Metropolitan Park MRT stop, this lush and green park is full of playgrounds, castles, bike paths and open area for kids to play. This is one of our favorite places to go in Kaoshiung with the kids.
- Hike Monkey Mountain (Shoushan National Nature Park)
The big green mountain in Kaohsiung is full of hiking trails and outdoor exploring – and kids are sure to see monkeys everywhere!
- Hamasen Railway Culture Park
Afternoons and evenings are magical at this popular park near an old railroad station. Families and kids gather with kites, bubbles and Frisbee to play.
- Kaohsiung Main Public Library
The public library is beautiful architecture finished in 2014 with green space, light and excellent resources.
- The Dome of Light, MRT station
Kids will wonder at the rainbow display of lights at this popular MRT stop that often attracts dancers and musicians practicing.
- Sky85 Tower and View Deck
It’s worth a fast elevator ride to the top to get a view of Kaohsiung City from it’s highest point.
- Walk, play, rollerblade and playground at Aozhidi Park
Mornings and evenings are popular at this centrally-located park. The gardens, open space, playgrounds and roller-blading circle are fun for the entire family.
Local Markets Not To Be Missed
1. Minzu Local Morning Market (No. 100, Minzu 1st Road, Sanmin District)
This huge local morning produce market has all kinds of tropical fruit, Asian greens, and vegetables, dried nuts, breakfast stalls, tea vendors, seafood and more. It's a great walk through to learn about what is grown in the area. No need to bargain -- vendors quote exact prices and are very fair. It's very common for kids to draw positive attention and get little samples of fruit along the way.
2. Liuhe Night Market (Liuhe 2nd Road & 與中山一路口 Xinxing District)
This buzzing night market is popular with tourists and locals. Kids will love the carnival-type games like balloon darts and will wonder at all the delicacies. Fruit cups, cocktails, corn dogs, cuttlefish, sweet potato treats, ice cream, and tons of souvenir shopping make it a magical experience at night.
How to Get Around - Transportation Tips
Taxis are cheap, metered, safe, clean and reliable. You can easily flag a taxi or ask your hotel reception to call a taxi for you. Take a business address card from your hotel or AirBnB so you can communicate with the driver where to go. Locals also use the Uber app, which is popular and fast. The subway or metro is called the MRT (click here for a map in English) and is bright, safe and easy to use -- it also goes to and from the Kaohsiung International Airport! A 1-day pass is NT$150 (about US$5) or a 2-day pass is NT$250. High-speed rail (HSR) connects Kaohsiung to all the major cities in Taiwan including Tainan, Taichung, and Taipei.
Public bikes are everywhere in the city and are easily rented by using a credit card or iPass card. They are free for the first 30 minutes.
If you are traveling from Taipei to Kaohsiung and want to see other cities like Taichung and Tainan, I recommend buying a 3-day Taiwan High-Speed Rail pass for unlimited travel. It's a great deal and maximizes your time on the island.
My first recommendation is to find a great Airbnb in Kaohsiung. Apartments in a high-rise are super fun spaces for families who typically don't have an opportunity where they live to experience this lifestyle, and they often come with amenities like a pool and gym facilities. It's great to have more space, a kitchen, helpful front desk staff available, a local host who can assist with language and tips, and the opportunity to experience daily life in the city. AirBnb is usually much cheaper than a hotel, too!
Other choices of family-friendly hotels in Kaohsiung with a swimming pool, wi-fi and breakfast included, all in great central locations and at different price points are:
About the author
Cerise Roth-Vinson is a busy expat working mom and family travel blogger who lives in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. She writes about living in Taiwan as a diverse and multicultural family, travel with school-age kids and tweens, being a foodie, and her love of local markets. She can be contacted @enchanted_vagabond on Instagram or her travel website, www.enchantedvagabond.com.