Thursday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/11 13:30
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Kansas City 420 000 000— 6 10 0
Baltimore 302 411 00x—11 14 1

Kennedy, Flynn (5), Adam (7) and S.Perez, Butera; Tillman, M.Castro (2), Scott (7), Givens (9) and Sisco. W_M.Castro 1-1. L_Kennedy 1-4. HRs_Kansas City, Perez (4). Baltimore, Machado (10), Jones (6), Mancini (4).

___

Seattle 411 110 001—9 17 0
Toronto 020 000 010—3 8 0

Leake, Rzepczynski (8), Bradford (8), Pazos (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Happ, Petricka (4), Loup (6), Mayza (8) and Martin. W_Leake 4-3. L_Happ 4-3. HRs_Seattle, Healy (6), Seager 2 (6), Zunino (6). Toronto, Martin (5).

___

Boston 102 010 010—5 10 0
New York 000 000 400—4 5 0

Rodriguez, M.Barnes (6), Hembree (7), J.Kelly (7), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez; Sabathia, Betances (7), Shreve (9) and Sanchez. W_J.Kelly 2-0. L_Betances 1-2. Sv_Kimbrel (10). HRs_Boston, Ramirez (5), Martinez (9).

___

Minnesota 000 004 000—4 8 0
Los Angeles 022 002 10x—7 12 0

Berrios, Pressly (6), Hildenberger (7), Magill (8) and Garver; Richards, Alvarez (6), Bedrosian (7), Middleton (8), Johnson (9) and Maldonado. W_Alvarez 2-0. L_Berrios 3-4. Sv_Johnson (1). HRs_Minnesota, Dozier (6), Kepler (5). Los Angeles, Upton (9), Ohtani (5), Kinsler (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Francisco 120 000 000—3 5 0
Philadelphia 000 410 10x—6 11 0

Blach, W.Smith (5), Moronta (6), S.Dyson (7), Strickland (8) and Hundley; Velasquez, Dominguez (7), Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Velasquez 3-4. L_Blach 3-4. Sv_Neris (8). HRs_San Francisco, Hanson (3), Blanco (1). Philadelphia, Santana (6).

___

Atlanta 010 007 001—9 16 2
Miami 000 010 001—2 5 0

Foltynewicz, S.Freeman (6), Gohara (7) and Suzuki; C.Smith, Wittgren (6), E.Hernandez (7), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto. W_Foltynewicz 3-2. L_C.Smith 2-4. Sv_Gohara (1). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (11), Freeman (6). Miami, Brinson (5).

___

Milwaukee 101 030 000—5 12 1
Colorado 010 010 000—2 5 0

Chacin, Logan (6), Albers (6), Knebel (8), Jeffress (9) and Pina; Marquez, Dunn (5), Musgrave (6), B.Shaw (8), McGee (9) and Wolters. W_Chacin 3-1. L_Marquez 2-4. Sv_Jeffress (3). HRs_Milwaukee, Cain (5). Colorado, Story (8).

___

St. Louis 100 010 000—2 8 0
San Diego 000 000 100—1 5 0

Mikolas, Hicks (7), Holland (8), Norris (9) and C.Kelly; Lyles, Maton (6), Erlin (7), Cimber (9) and Lopez. W_Mikolas 5-0. L_Lyles 0-1. Sv_Norris (8). HRs_St. Louis, Pham (6). San Diego, Lopez (2).

___

Cincinnati 000 002 110—4 9 1
Los Angeles 100 000 000—1 4 1

Mahle, Floro (6), W.Peralta (7), Iglesias (8) and Barnhart; Buehler, Baez (7), Hudson (8), Fields (9) and Grandal. W_Mahle 3-4. L_Buehler 2-1. Sv_Iglesias (5). HRs_Cincinnati, Gennett (5).

___

Washington 000 000 010 01—2 9 0
Arizona 000 010 000 00—1 8 0
(11 innings)

Roark, Solis (8), Madson (8), Kintzler (10), Doolittle (11) and Wieters, Severino; Greinke, Bradley (8), Boxberger (9), Hirano (10), Salas (11), Chafin (11), Bracho (11) and Mathis, Avila. W_Kintzler 1-2. L_Salas 3-4. Sv_Doolittle (7).