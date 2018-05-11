Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|420
|000
|000—
|6
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|302
|411
|00x—11
|14
|1
Kennedy, Flynn (5), Adam (7) and S.Perez, Butera; Tillman, M.Castro (2), Scott (7), Givens (9) and Sisco. W_M.Castro 1-1. L_Kennedy 1-4. HRs_Kansas City, Perez (4). Baltimore, Machado (10), Jones (6), Mancini (4).
___
|Seattle
|411
|110
|001—9
|17
|0
|Toronto
|020
|000
|010—3
|8
|0
Leake, Rzepczynski (8), Bradford (8), Pazos (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Happ, Petricka (4), Loup (6), Mayza (8) and Martin. W_Leake 4-3. L_Happ 4-3. HRs_Seattle, Healy (6), Seager 2 (6), Zunino (6). Toronto, Martin (5).
___
|Boston
|102
|010
|010—5
|10
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|400—4
|5
|0
Rodriguez, M.Barnes (6), Hembree (7), J.Kelly (7), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez; Sabathia, Betances (7), Shreve (9) and Sanchez. W_J.Kelly 2-0. L_Betances 1-2. Sv_Kimbrel (10). HRs_Boston, Ramirez (5), Martinez (9).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|004
|000—4
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|022
|002
|10x—7
|12
|0
Berrios, Pressly (6), Hildenberger (7), Magill (8) and Garver; Richards, Alvarez (6), Bedrosian (7), Middleton (8), Johnson (9) and Maldonado. W_Alvarez 2-0. L_Berrios 3-4. Sv_Johnson (1). HRs_Minnesota, Dozier (6), Kepler (5). Los Angeles, Upton (9), Ohtani (5), Kinsler (2).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|120
|000
|000—3
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|410
|10x—6
|11
|0
Blach, W.Smith (5), Moronta (6), S.Dyson (7), Strickland (8) and Hundley; Velasquez, Dominguez (7), Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Velasquez 3-4. L_Blach 3-4. Sv_Neris (8). HRs_San Francisco, Hanson (3), Blanco (1). Philadelphia, Santana (6).
___
|Atlanta
|010
|007
|001—9
|16
|2
|Miami
|000
|010
|001—2
|5
|0
Foltynewicz, S.Freeman (6), Gohara (7) and Suzuki; C.Smith, Wittgren (6), E.Hernandez (7), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto. W_Foltynewicz 3-2. L_C.Smith 2-4. Sv_Gohara (1). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (11), Freeman (6). Miami, Brinson (5).
___
|Milwaukee
|101
|030
|000—5
|12
|1
|Colorado
|010
|010
|000—2
|5
|0
Chacin, Logan (6), Albers (6), Knebel (8), Jeffress (9) and Pina; Marquez, Dunn (5), Musgrave (6), B.Shaw (8), McGee (9) and Wolters. W_Chacin 3-1. L_Marquez 2-4. Sv_Jeffress (3). HRs_Milwaukee, Cain (5). Colorado, Story (8).
___
|St. Louis
|100
|010
|000—2
|8
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|0
Mikolas, Hicks (7), Holland (8), Norris (9) and C.Kelly; Lyles, Maton (6), Erlin (7), Cimber (9) and Lopez. W_Mikolas 5-0. L_Lyles 0-1. Sv_Norris (8). HRs_St. Louis, Pham (6). San Diego, Lopez (2).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|002
|110—4
|9
|1
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
Mahle, Floro (6), W.Peralta (7), Iglesias (8) and Barnhart; Buehler, Baez (7), Hudson (8), Fields (9) and Grandal. W_Mahle 3-4. L_Buehler 2-1. Sv_Iglesias (5). HRs_Cincinnati, Gennett (5).
___
|Washington
|000
|000
|010
|01—2
|9
|0
|Arizona
|000
|010
|000
|00—1
|8
|0
Roark, Solis (8), Madson (8), Kintzler (10), Doolittle (11) and Wieters, Severino; Greinke, Bradley (8), Boxberger (9), Hirano (10), Salas (11), Chafin (11), Bracho (11) and Mathis, Avila. W_Kintzler 1-2. L_Salas 3-4. Sv_Doolittle (7).