2018/05/11 13:09
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
OHerrera Phi 36 133 22 47 .353
Kemp LAD 34 105 13 36 .343
Markakis Atl 36 144 25 49 .340
Pham StL 31 103 26 34 .330
FFreeman Atl 36 138 25 45 .326
Dickerson Pit 34 133 20 43 .323
Cabrera NYM 34 135 23 43 .319
Arenado Col 33 117 19 37 .316
Pollock Ari 35 133 23 41 .308
Posey SF 31 112 14 34 .304
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 12; Albies, Atlanta, 11; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; Story, Colorado, 8; Arenado, Colorado, 8; 10 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 33; Pollock, Arizona, 32; Albies, Atlanta, 29; Harper, Washington, 28; Markakis, Atlanta, 28; FFreeman, Atlanta, 28; Franco, Philadelphia, 28; Cespedes, New York, 27; CSantana, Philadelphia, 26; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 26.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; Nola, Philadelphia, 5-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Gsellman, New York, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Bettis, Colorado, 4-1; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-1; 5 tied at 4-2.