'Solo' film debuts, brings Millennium Falcon to Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disney has rolled out the red carpet, and a massive mock-up of the Millennium Falcon, for the world premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story."
The film tells the story of the early years of smuggler Han Solo, who was played by Harrison Ford in seven films in the "Star Wars" franchise. The film stars Alden Ehrenreich as Solo and Donald Glover as a young Lando Calrissian. It also features fan favorites Chewbacca and the Millennium Falcon — in its earlier, and spiffier days before being introduced as a grimy, albeit fast, hunk of junk in the original "Star Wars" film.
Glover was seen posing underneath the giant replica of the Falcon on Hollywood Boulevard.
"Solo" is the second "Star Wars" anthology film, which tell stories outside the core trilogies focused on the Skywalker clan.