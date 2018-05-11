Sentencing hearing to resume for Oklahoma man in killings

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A jury that convicted the younger of two Oklahoma brothers in the fatal stabbings of their parents and three siblings still needs to decide whether he should have a chance of being paroled.

Jurors will resume a sentencing hearing Friday for 19-year-old Michael Bever. They found him guilty of five first-degree murder counts and one count of assault and battery with intent to kill late Wednesday for his role in the 2015 stabbings.

On Thursday, the jury recommended he serve 28 years in prison for the assault on a sibling who survived the attack.

Bever was 16 when authorities say he and brother Robert Bever killed their family members. Robert Bever, who was 18 at the time, pleaded guilty in 2016 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.