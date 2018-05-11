At 40, are Atlantic City casinos healing or courting danger?

This Friday, May 4, 2018 photo shows part of the first sign for the soon-to-open Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City N.J., being lifted into place on th
This April 26, 2018 photo shows a sign explaining construction work at the former Revel casino in Atlantic City, N.J. As Atlantic City's casinos mark
In this April 26, 2018 photo, Bruce Deifik, owner of the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., inspects a walkway during the renovation of the f
In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 photo, Hard Rock International CEO James Allen testifies at a licensing hearing to for his company's casino in Atlantic
This April 20, 2018 photo shows a woman playing slot machines at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, N.J. As Atlantic City's casinos mark their 40t
This April 20, 2018 photo shows a woman playing slot machines at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, N.J. As Atlantic City's casinos mark their 40t
This April 20, 2018 photo shows a game of roulette underway at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, N.J. As Atlantic City's casinos mark their 40th
This April 20, 2018 photo shows a game of craps underway at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, N.J. As Atlantic City's casinos mark their 40th ann
This April 20, 2018 photo shows gambling chips at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, N.J. As Atlantic City's casinos mark their 40th anniversary,
This April 20, 2018 photo shows a game of cards underway at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, N.J. As Atlantic City's casinos mark their 40th ann
This April 20, 2018 photo shows a woman playing slot machines at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, N.J. As Atlantic City's casinos mark their 40t
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City hits its 40th anniversary of casino gambling on an optimistic note, with two of the five casinos that shut down since 2014 due to reopen this summer.
But despite the 6,200 or more new jobs to be created, the reopening of the former Trump Taj Mahal as Hard Rock, and Revel as Ocean Resort have some concerned that Atlantic City might be making the same mistakes that led to the wave of casino closings in the first place.
The seven surviving casinos are doing better in a smaller market with less competition.
Wall Street and industry analysts seem confident Hard Rock will grow the market, and hope Ocean Resort can do likewise.
The owner of the Showboat, which once was a casino, is considering bringing one back there as well.