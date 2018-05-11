At 40, are Atlantic City casinos healing or courting danger?

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City hits its 40th anniversary of casino gambling on an optimistic note, with two of the five casinos that shut down since 2014 due to reopen this summer.

But despite the 6,200 or more new jobs to be created, the reopening of the former Trump Taj Mahal as Hard Rock, and Revel as Ocean Resort have some concerned that Atlantic City might be making the same mistakes that led to the wave of casino closings in the first place.

The seven surviving casinos are doing better in a smaller market with less competition.

Wall Street and industry analysts seem confident Hard Rock will grow the market, and hope Ocean Resort can do likewise.

The owner of the Showboat, which once was a casino, is considering bringing one back there as well.