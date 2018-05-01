US House Committee approves NDAA bill which will improve Taiwan's defensive capability

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Legislation for the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act for the fiscal year of 2019, was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives’ Armed Services Committee.



In a vote of 60 in favor, and 1 vote opposed, the bill, which includes sections that call for increased military cooperation and investment with an aim of protecting Taiwan, the NDAA will now proceed to the floor of the House.



Given the near unanimous vote in the Armed Forces Committee, it is very likely the legislation will pass through House authorization before being sent to the Senate for reading and a review.

Given the increasing threat that China poses to Taiwan and to regional stability, the drafters of the 2019 defense spending bill have determined it is in the interests of the United States to improve Taiwan's defense capabilities, increase joint training, allow for weapons sales, and enable senior-level military exchanges, which are all mentioned in the NDAA legislation.



A summary of the bill states that "the Chinese Communist Party, is working to undermine the world order which has existed since the end of World War II," and that "China is using an "all-of-nation long-term strategy" and "leveraging military modernization, influence operations, and predatory economics to coerce neighboring countries to reorder the Indo-Pacific region to their advantage." the summary lists eight suggestions on countering China's aggressive strategy which includes strengthening Taiwan's defenses: