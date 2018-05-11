AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 photo, a child dressed as a revolutionary Zacapoaztla indigenous soldier attends the re-enactment of The Battle of Puebl
In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 photo, a protester holds up his handmade mortar as he poses for photos where protesters gather near the home of national
In this Tuesday, May 8, 2018 photo, Marcos Senesi, of Argentina's San Lorenzo, center, controls the ball during a Copa Sudamericana soccer match again
In this Jan 19, 2018 photo, a doll in the likeness of Guatemalan Attorney General Thelma Aldana, who sent a president to prison and broke up a number
In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 photo, a demonstrator holds a mirror up to police who detain high school students protesting for higher quality public
In this Friday, May 4, 2018 photo, fans watch a regular-season major league baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers in
In this May 3, 2018 photo, a displaced occupant of a collapsed squatter building wears an Iron Man mask amid his belongings piled up outside a church
In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 photo, a retiring police dog spends a last moment with his handler before being handed over to his new caretakers in Qu
In this Friday, May 4, 2018 photo, a woman wearing a set of hands over her face holds up a doll of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during an el
In this Friday, May 4, 2018 photo, a money exchange house shows the exchange rates between the Argentine peso and the U.S. dollar, the Euro, and Brazi
In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 photo, Boca Juniors' Walter Bou, left, and his teammate Julio Buffarini hold their team's championship trophy after win
In this Monday, May 7, 2018 photo, a boy peers between people's legs as he waits to see presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the MORE
In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 photo, Diego Souza of Brazil's Sao Paulo celebrates into the TV camera after scoring against Argentina's Rosario Centra
In this Tuesday, May 8, 2018 photo, Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, right, dances with children from a theater group during the opening session of
In this March 28, 2018 photo, a man holds his fishing rod carrying an illuminated bobber, on the shore of Guanabara Bay where Petrobras operates its u
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.
Mexico celebrated "Cinco de Mayo" to mark the 1862 victory of an ill-equipped Mexican army over French troops, while presidential hopefuls campaigned ahead of the country's July 1 general elections.
Political activists were also out in Venezuela, which is holding a controversial presidential election in two weeks.
Anti-government demonstrators in Nicaragua continued protesting after human rights groups reported 63 people were killed last month when police and government-allied Sandinista youth groups violently repressed protests triggered by a social security overhaul.
In Chile, a demonstrator hauled a full-size mirror to a protest by high school students demanding higher quality public education, standing it in front of police to reflect back their images.
Guatemala's chief prosecutor, Thelma Aldana, prepared for retirement after a long career that includes having sent a president to prison and breaking up a number of high-level corruption rings.
In Ecuador, police retired 61 dogs that had spent years sniffing out illegal drugs and helped rescuers find victims.
The burning and collapse of a building occupied by squatters in Sao Paulo focused attention on the housing shortage in Brazil's biggest city, where many working class families must resort to makeshift living arrangements.
Argentina's government began talks on a financing deal with the International Monetary Fund following a sharp devaluation of its currency.
___
Curated by Latin America photo editor Leslie Mazoch. On Twitter: @LeslieMazoch .
___
AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers