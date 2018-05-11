AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

Mexico celebrated "Cinco de Mayo" to mark the 1862 victory of an ill-equipped Mexican army over French troops, while presidential hopefuls campaigned ahead of the country's July 1 general elections.

Political activists were also out in Venezuela, which is holding a controversial presidential election in two weeks.

Anti-government demonstrators in Nicaragua continued protesting after human rights groups reported 63 people were killed last month when police and government-allied Sandinista youth groups violently repressed protests triggered by a social security overhaul.

In Chile, a demonstrator hauled a full-size mirror to a protest by high school students demanding higher quality public education, standing it in front of police to reflect back their images.

Guatemala's chief prosecutor, Thelma Aldana, prepared for retirement after a long career that includes having sent a president to prison and breaking up a number of high-level corruption rings.

In Ecuador, police retired 61 dogs that had spent years sniffing out illegal drugs and helped rescuers find victims.

The burning and collapse of a building occupied by squatters in Sao Paulo focused attention on the housing shortage in Brazil's biggest city, where many working class families must resort to makeshift living arrangements.

Argentina's government began talks on a financing deal with the International Monetary Fund following a sharp devaluation of its currency.

Curated by Latin America photo editor Leslie Mazoch. On Twitter: @LeslieMazoch .

