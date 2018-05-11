Guatemala asks Swedish, Venezuelan ambassadors to leave

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala has asked Venezuela and Sweden to remove their ambassadors from the Central American country, accusing them of interfering in its internal affairs.

A government press release says Guatemala wants Swedish ambassador Anders Kompass and Venezuelan diplomat Elena Alicia Salcedo to depart.

Kompass is a well-known diplomat and human rights defender. A few days earlier he had announced Sweden's support for a United Nations-sponsored commission investigating corruption in Guatemala.

The commission, which goes by the initials CICIG, had accused President Jimmy Morales of corruption related to alleged illegal campaign financing while he was secretary general of his party.

But the government did not say why it was expelling both ambassadors beyond alleging their "interference in its internal affairs."

Foreign minister Sandra Jovel on Thursday described it as a sovereign decision.