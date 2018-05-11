  1. Home
Thursday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/11 11:56
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Kansas City 420 000 000— 6 10 0
Baltimore 302 411 00x—11 14 1

Kennedy, Flynn (5), Adam (7) and S.Perez, Butera; Tillman, M.Castro (2), Scott (7), Givens (9) and Sisco. W_M.Castro 1-1. L_Kennedy 1-4. HRs_Kansas City, Perez (4). Baltimore, Machado (10), Jones (6), Mancini (4).

___

Seattle 411 110 001—9 17 0
Toronto 020 000 010—3 8 0

Leake, Rzepczynski (8), Bradford (8), Pazos (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Happ, Petricka (4), Loup (6), Mayza (8) and Martin. W_Leake 4-3. L_Happ 4-3. HRs_Seattle, Healy (6), Seager 2 (6), Zunino (6). Toronto, Martin (5).

___

Boston 102 010 010—5 10 0
New York 000 000 400—4 5 0

Rodriguez, Barnes (6), Hembree (7), Kelly (7), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez; Sabathia, Betances (7), Shreve (9) and Sanchez. W_Kelly 2-0. L_Betances 1-2. Sv_Kimbrel (10). HRs_Boston, Ramirez (5), Martinez (9).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Francisco 120 000 000—3 5 0
Philadelphia 000 410 10x—6 11 0

Blach, W.Smith (5), Moronta (6), Dyson (7), Strickland (8) and Hundley; Velasquez, Dominguez (7), Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Velasquez 3-4. L_Blach 3-4. Sv_Neris (8). HRs_San Francisco, Hanson (3), Blanco (1). Philadelphia, Santana (6).

___

Atlanta 010 007 001—9 16 2
Miami 000 010 001—2 5 0

Foltynewicz, S.Freeman (6), Gohara (7) and Suzuki; C.Smith, Wittgren (6), E.Hernandez (7), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto. W_Foltynewicz 3-2. L_C.Smith 2-4. Sv_Gohara (1). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (11), Freeman (6). Miami, Brinson (5).

___

Milwaukee 101 030 000—5 12 1
Colorado 010 010 000—2 5 0

Chacin, Logan (6), Albers (6), Knebel (8), Jeffress (9) and Pina; Marquez, Dunn (5), Musgrave (6), B.Shaw (8), McGee (9) and Wolters. W_Chacin 3-1. L_Marquez 2-4. Sv_Jeffress (3). HRs_Milwaukee, Cain (5). Colorado, Story (8).