BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 33 122 38 44 .361 MMachado Bal 37 140 19 49 .350 JMartinez Bos 35 138 23 48 .348 DGordon Sea 35 144 22 49 .340 Simmons LAA 34 127 22 43 .339 Lowrie Oak 36 145 16 49 .338 Altuve Hou 39 157 23 52 .331 Trout LAA 36 133 32 44 .331 Soler KC 33 116 17 38 .328 MSmith TB 30 95 11 31 .326 Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Mazara, Texas, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 10; Lindor, Cleveland, 10; Moustakas, Kansas City, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; MMachado, Baltimore, 10.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 32; KDavis, Oakland, 31; Gregorius, New York, 31; Haniger, Seattle, 30; GSanchez, New York, 29; JMartinez, Boston, 29; MMachado, Baltimore, 29; Moustakas, Kansas City, 28; Judge, New York, 28; Betts, Boston, 27.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-2; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; 3 tied at 4-1.