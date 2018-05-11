Taiwan congratulates Malaysia on peaceful election process

Taipei, May 11 (CNA) Taiwan's government on Friday extended congratulations to Malaysia on its successful May 9 election, which resulted in the nation's first shift of power in the more than 60 years since its independence from British rule.



"In Malaysia's latest general election, the citizens of Malaysia demonstrated a high degree of democracy and successfully achieved the first shift of power, which saw the Pakatan Harapan alliance led by Mahathir Mohamad win the majority in Parliament," the Presidential Office said in a statement.



"The office hereby extends its cordial congratulations."



Building on the growing friendship between the two countries, the government is hoping to continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Malaysia under Taiwan's New Southbound Policy, working jointly to enhance the wellbeing of the people of both countries and promote regional stability and prosperity, the Presidential Office said.



According to Malaysian media reports, Pakatan Harapan -- together with other smaller opposition parties -- swept 135 out of 222 parliamentary seats in the election, defeating the Barisan Nasional coalition which had been in power since the country won independence from Britain on Aug. 31, 1957.



The 92-year-old Mahathir, who was Malaysia's prime minister from 1981 to 2003, was once again sworn into the post on Thursday.