Guatemalan photo exhibition opens in Taipei today

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –The Embassy of Guatemala and Latinos Taiwan will host a new photo exhibit in Taipei from May 11 to May 27, called "The Call of the Ancestors, All Saints Day in Guatemala."

The exhibit opens today, from 1:00 pm-6:00 pm at the Red Room in Xinmen. It will be open Tuesdays-Fridays from 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays-Sundays from 11:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m..

"The Call of the Ancestors, All Saints Day in Guatemala" photo exhibition will display the works of Guatemalan photographers Santiago Billy and Esteban Biba. Their pieces capture the meaning and importance of All Saints' Day in Guatemala.



"The Lights that Illuminate the Lake" by Esteban Biba (Photo courtesy of Latinos Taiwan Facebook)

In Guatemala, All Saints' Day is a holiday that honors and remembers family ancestors. On November 1, Guatemalan people visit the graves of their loved ones to communicate with them and remember them.

This is a holiday for visiting the cemetery, cleaning the graves of loved ones and decorating them with flowers. On this day, people celebrate with colorful decorations, flowers, music, food, and family traditions, making it a cheerful holiday filled with love and respect.

All Saints' Day is also a holy day according to the Catholic Church, and is dedicated to the known saints of the church. All Saints' Day, also known as All Hallows' Day, Hallowmas, or Feast of All Saints, is celebrated worldwide among many cultures.



"Stopping the Horse, End of the Track" by Santiago Billy (Photo courtesy of Latinos Taiwan Facebook)

In addition to the exhibit, there will be a workshop with the artists Santiago Billy and Esteban Biba on Saturday, May 12. The "Workshop: Photojournalism in Guatemala" will also take place at Red Room from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m..

The dual-segment workshop will cover various photojournalism topics such as the construction of visual narrative in photojournalism, coverage in agency and journalistic work in risk areas, landscape and photojournalism, and human stories.

Latinos Taiwan is a Taiwan organization that promotes Latin culture in Taiwan, including language, music and cuisine. They host numerous events throughout the year to engage with people and share Latin culture, allowing people to experience the "free and unrestrained passionate attitude towards life".

Everyone is welcome to enjoy the exhibit and workshop and learn more about how this significant holiday is commemorated in Guatemala.

"The Call of the Ancestors, All Saints' Day in Guatemala" Photo Exhibition

Dates: May 11, 2018 - May 27, 2018

Times: Tuesday-Friday: 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m./ Saturday-Sunday: 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

Address:

Red Room

106台灣台北市大安區建國南路一段177號

No. 177, Section 1, Jianguo S Rd, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106

"Workshop: Photojournalism in Guatemala"

Date: May 12, 2018

Time: 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm.

Address:

Red Room

106台灣台北市大安區建國南路一段177號

No. 177, Section 1, Jianguo S Rd, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106

Entry Fee:

NT$300- Segment I: Esteban Biba

NT$300-Segment II: Santiago Billy

NT$500- Both Segments

