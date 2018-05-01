Upcoming Events for Taipei, May 11 -18

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The weather is warming up and even with a bit of rain in the forecasts, Taipei is no less lively. There are plenty of things to check out this week around the city, and Taiwan News has selected a few events that may be of interest to our readers from May 11 to May 18.

Exhibitions and Festivals

Starting this week on May 11, a photo exhibition exploring the culture, geography and history of Guatemala will open at Taipei’s Red Room. Entitled “The Call of the Ancestors, All Saints Day in Guatemala” and hosted by Red Room in cooperation with “Latinos Taiwan” and two talented photographers.

If you’re looking for an excellent combination of food, drink, music, and art, then be sure to check out the “Spring on Sand Project” by Green Oasis. The event is scheduled for May 11 and May 12 at Woobar, and has been organized by W Taipei and Spring Pool Glass. The venue includes a comfy sandy beach made from recycled glass. The event is intended to promote environmentalism and efforts towards sustainability, while guests also enjoy great music and artwork.

Food and Market Events

For lovers of Korean food and Craft Beer, there is a special event planned at the Hanroupu (韓肉舖) Korean restaurant being organized by Kentucky in Taiwan, a promoter of some of excellent craft beers from the U.S. and Europe. Check out the “Beer Garden” event planned for Saturday, May 11.

A Wine Feast is hosted on the second Friday of every month at the Wine Discovery restaurant, with great drink, food, and excellent DJs, to get your Friday night off to a great start. This month the event falls on May 11. Guests should register with the venue in advance since space is limited.

The semi-regular French language meet up “La Soirée Française À Taipei” has been organized and will meet this evening May 11. The event begins at 7 p.m. and offers a Buffet of delicious French cuisine. The event is intended for French speakers only, and guests should RSVP with the venue, since space is limited.

Music and Entertainment

The Language Exchange in Taipei (LEIT) group will be hosting a Karaoke night on next Friday, May 18 at FREEVOlD (自由空間) in Taipei’s Nangang District. Anyone looking to make some new friends or anyone that wants to show off their Karaoke skills should check out event info here.

For Pub Quiz fanatics out there, check out the first ever Hooch Pub Quiz tonight, May 11, at Ooh Cha Cha near National Taipei Sports University and the Technology Building MRT station. The trivia event officially starts at 8 p.m., and teams of 2 to 6 are welcome. Snack and drinks are available. It may be best to arrive early to ensure you get a seat! Check out the venue website for info.

Monday night, May 14 at the Wall near NTU, Asian-American comedian Margaret Cho will be in town for a stand-up performance. The show is entitled “Fresh off the Bloat” and includes an opening act form Rocco Steve. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, May 12, for those who love listening to vintage sounds, be sure to check out the “Formosa Taiwan special Edition” vinyl dance party. A diverse collection of vinyl enthusiasts will be bringing the “funkiest Taiwanese music ever recorded on vinyl, as well as the usual tropical mayhem.” The event starts at 9 p.m. at Another Brick in Taipei’s Zhongzheng Dist.

National Theater and Concert Hall

There are always a great variety of musical and theatrical performances being offered at the National Theater and Concert Hall here in Taipei. Check out the calendar for a full listing, but here are two events that stand out for the upcoming week.



(Image from Unsplash user Rovin Ferrer)

The National Symphony Orchestra will be performing selections from Beethoven and Bruckner as part fo it's Masterpiece Series this evening, May 11. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at the National Concert Hall.

The Taipei Philharmonic Youth Choir will be performing their annual Spring concert on Saturday, May 12 at the National Concert Hall. The performance is entitled “天空幻想” (En. Sky Fantasy). The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Regular Hangouts

If you want to put your English to use and enjoy an open forum to discuss different topics and hear presentations in English, check out the iEnglish Club English Gathering every Saturday.

If you're looking for a family friendly group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out events with Language Exchange Taipei. They are having a free language exchange on Sunday afternoon at Lifehouse Taipei.

The LEIT Language Exchange group regularly hosts a huge number of activities. Check their events page for friendly hangouts and language exchange opportunities. This Saturday, May 12 there is a social networking event at the EPL Steakhouse and Lounge.

For those new to Taipei, or who have been here a while but still haven’t seen all the city has to offer, consider taking a walking tour with "Like it Formosa.” Tours happen regularly every week, with four different types of tours to choose from, depending on what you want to see.

And depending on your interests, check this list of meet up groups regularly to see if there is anything up your alley.