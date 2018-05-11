Mahathir sworn in as Malaysia's 7th Prime Minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Mahathir Mohamad was sworn in as Malaysia's seventh Prime Minister on Thursday night (May 10), hours after former Premier Najib Razak greeted Mahathir on his appointment.

Najib also mentioned that he is prepared to help in a smooth transition of power. The newly sworn-in Prime Minister also met Malaysia's King, Sultan Muhammad V, at 5 pm. yesterday.

The 92-year-old has become the world's oldest elected political leader. He came out of his 15 years of retirement and joined Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope, also known as PH) coalition. PH ousted the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, which has been in power since Malaysia's independence in 1957.