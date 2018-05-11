|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|OHerrera Phi
|36
|133
|22
|47
|.353
|Kemp LAD
|34
|105
|13
|36
|.343
|Markakis Atl
|36
|144
|25
|49
|.340
|FFreeman Atl
|36
|138
|25
|45
|.326
|Dickerson Pit
|34
|133
|20
|43
|.323
|Pham StL
|30
|99
|24
|32
|.323
|Arenado Col
|32
|115
|19
|37
|.322
|Cabrera NYM
|34
|135
|23
|43
|.319
|Pollock Ari
|35
|133
|23
|41
|.308
|Posey SF
|31
|112
|14
|34
|.304
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 12; Albies, Atlanta, 11; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; Arenado, Colorado, 8; 11 tied at 7.
|Runs Batted In
JBaez, Chicago, 33; Pollock, Arizona, 32; Albies, Atlanta, 29; Harper, Washington, 28; Markakis, Atlanta, 28; FFreeman, Atlanta, 28; Franco, Philadelphia, 28; Cespedes, New York, 27; CSantana, Philadelphia, 26; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 26.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 5-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 4-0; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Gsellman, New York, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Bettis, Colorado, 4-1; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-1; 5 tied at 4-2.