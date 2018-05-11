Vegas next in Western final after Jets stun Preds in Game 7

Winnipeg Jets celebrate a goal by Paul Stastny (25) against the Nashville Predators during the first period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey second-round pl
Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck makes a stop against the Nashville Predators during the second period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey second-round p
Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) is congratulated after scoring against the Nashville Predators during the second period in Game 7 of an NHL h
Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) clears the puck away from Winnipeg Jets center Mathieu Perreault (85) during the first period in Game 7
Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, goes to the bench as he's replaced after giving up two goals to the Winnipeg Jets during the
Nashville Predators left wing Kevin Fiala, left, of Switzerland, looks for a penalty call after being checked by Winnipeg Jets defenseman Toby Enstrom
Winnipeg Jets center Paul Stastny, right, celebrates after teammate Tyler Myers, not shown, scored a goal against Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rin
Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period in Game 7 of a
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets are headed to the first Western Conference final in their short history after knocking off the NHL's best team in the regular season.
Tyler Myers and Paul Stastny scored 2:06 apart in the first period, and the Jets stunned the Nashville Predators 5-1 on Thursday night in their first Game 7 — continuing an amazing run for a team swept in its previous two playoff appearances.
Stastny finished with a second goal and an assist, and Mark Scheifele also had two goals. Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor each had two assists.
Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves for Winnipeg, which won three of four games in Nashville after missing the Presidents' Trophy by three points to the Predators.
The Jets now host Vegas in Game 1 on Saturday night in a conference final nobody could've predicted when this season started.
P.K. Subban scored for Nashville, now the ninth Presidents' Trophy winner in 10 years not to win the Stanley Cup.
