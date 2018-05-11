BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. JMartinez Bos 34 134 22 47 .351 MMachado Bal 37 140 19 49 .350 Betts Bos 32 118 36 41 .347 DGordon Sea 35 144 22 49 .340 Simmons LAA 34 127 22 43 .339 Lowrie Oak 36 145 16 49 .338 Altuve Hou 39 157 23 52 .331 Trout LAA 36 133 32 44 .331 Soler KC 33 116 17 38 .328 MSmith TB 30 95 11 31 .326 Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Mazara, Texas, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 10; Lindor, Cleveland, 10; Moustakas, Kansas City, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; MMachado, Baltimore, 10.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 32; KDavis, Oakland, 31; Haniger, Seattle, 30; Gregorius, New York, 30; GSanchez, New York, 29; MMachado, Baltimore, 29; Moustakas, Kansas City, 28; Judge, New York, 27; JMartinez, Boston, 27; Betts, Boston, 27.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-2; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; 3 tied at 4-1.