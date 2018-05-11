  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/11 10:24
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
JMartinez Bos 34 134 22 47 .351
MMachado Bal 37 140 19 49 .350
Betts Bos 32 118 36 41 .347
DGordon Sea 35 144 22 49 .340
Simmons LAA 34 127 22 43 .339
Lowrie Oak 36 145 16 49 .338
Altuve Hou 39 157 23 52 .331
Trout LAA 36 133 32 44 .331
Soler KC 33 116 17 38 .328
MSmith TB 30 95 11 31 .326
Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Mazara, Texas, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 10; Lindor, Cleveland, 10; Moustakas, Kansas City, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; MMachado, Baltimore, 10.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 32; KDavis, Oakland, 31; Haniger, Seattle, 30; Gregorius, New York, 30; GSanchez, New York, 29; MMachado, Baltimore, 29; Moustakas, Kansas City, 28; Judge, New York, 27; JMartinez, Boston, 27; Betts, Boston, 27.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-2; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; 3 tied at 4-1.