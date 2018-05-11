Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|420
|000
|000—
|6
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|302
|411
|00x—11
|14
|1
Kennedy, Flynn (5), Adam (7) and Perez, Butera; Tillman, M.Castro (2), Scott (7), Givens (9) and Sisco. W_M.Castro 1-1. L_Kennedy 1-4. HRs_Kansas City, Perez (4). Baltimore, Machado (10), Jones (6), Mancini (4).
___
|Seattle
|411
|110
|001—9
|17
|0
|Toronto
|020
|000
|010—3
|8
|0
Leake, Rzepczynski (8), Bradford (8), Pazos (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Happ, Petricka (4), Loup (6), Mayza (8) and Martin. W_Leake 4-3. L_Happ 4-3. HRs_Seattle, Healy (6), Seager 2 (6), Zunino (6). Toronto, Martin (5).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|120
|000
|000—3
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|410
|10x—6
|11
|0
Blach, W.Smith (5), Moronta (6), Dyson (7), Strickland (8) and Hundley; Velasquez, Dominguez (7), Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Velasquez 3-4. L_Blach 3-4. Sv_Neris (8). HRs_San Francisco, Hanson (3), Blanco (1). Philadelphia, Santana (6).
___
|Atlanta
|010
|007
|001—9
|16
|2
|Miami
|000
|010
|001—2
|5
|0
Foltynewicz, S.Freeman (6), Gohara (7) and Suzuki; C.Smith, Wittgren (6), E.Hernandez (7), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto. W_Foltynewicz 3-2. L_C.Smith 2-4. Sv_Gohara (1). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (10), Freeman (5). Miami, Brinson (4).