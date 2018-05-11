Seager hits 2 HRs, 1 a slam, Mariners beat Blue Jays 9-3

TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Seager hit two home runs, including his fourth career grand slam, and Jean Segura had four hits as the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-3 on Thursday night.

Mariners right-hander Mike Leake (4-3) matched a season high by pitching seven innings. He allowed two runs and six hits.

Seager hit a two-out grand slam off left-hander J.A. Happ in the first inning and a leadoff shot against Jake Petricka in the fifth, his seventh career multihomer game. Seager's homers were his fifth and sixth of the season.

Seager also turned in a great defensive play at third base, a sliding catch in foul territory to retire Yangervis Solarte in the first.

Ryon Healy and Mike Zunino added solo home runs for Seattle. Healy connected off Happ in the third, his sixth. Zunino went deep off Tim Mayza in the ninth, his sixth.

Seattle had 17 hits, matching its season high for a nine-inning game. The Mariners also had 17 hits against Oakland on April 14.

Segura singled and scored in the first, doubled and scored in the second, singled in the fourth and singled again in the seventh. He is 20 for 45 (.444) over his past 10 games against Toronto, dating to 2016.

Russell Martin hit a two-run homer for Toronto, but the Blue Jays lost for sixth time in their past eight home games. Toronto is 4-6 in May.

Happ (4-3) allowed a season-worst seven runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings, the shortest of his eight starts in 2018. Happ has lost consecutive starts for the first time this season.

Blue Jays designated hitter Kendrys Morales went 0 for 3 and is hitless in 28 at-bats.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: OF Dee Gordon (right foot) got the night off but is expected to return Friday. Gordon has been sore since fouling a ball of his foot on Seattle's last homestand.

Blue Jays: OF Randal Grichuk (right knee) has resumed baseball activities, including hitting off a tee. Grichuk has been out since April 29.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (3-2, 5.19 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series at Detroit. Gonzales is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in his past three starts. LHP Matthew Boyd (1-3, 3.00) starts for the Tigers.

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (2-3, 4.14) starts the opener of a three-game series against Boston. Sanchez has faced the Red Sox once this season, allowing two runs and three hits in six innings. LHP Chris Sale (3-1, 2.02) goes for Boston.

