Hope, anger for relatives of S. Koreans kidnapped by North

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea's release of three American detainees is both hopeful and disheartening for the relatives of hundreds of South Koreans abducted by the North.

The families say their plight has been ignored by successive governments in Seoul. They accuse current President Moon Jae-in of sidelining human rights issues as he reaches out to Pyongyang over crucial nuclear negotiations.

They express hope that their issues will be addressed in future talks with the North, including a meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.

South Korea says North Korea abducted more than 3,800 of its citizens since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. While most of them were eventually released or successfully escaped back to the South, 516 of them have never been allowed to return.