Singapore to host the Trump-Kim Summit on June 12

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)- The President of the United States of America Donald Trump announced on yesterday (May 10) he will meet North Korean political leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12.

This was confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs(Singapore) through a press statement released yesterday.

Donald Trump also tweeted yesterday saying,"The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!"

Singapore is said to have been chosen for its neutrality, efficiency and the high degree of public security, and it has hosted many top-level meetings. This includes the summit between China's President Xi Jin-ping and former Taiwan president Ma Ying-jeou in 2015.

According to the Associated Press, former U.S. Ambassador to Singapore David Adelman said Singapore was an ideal site because it has been “an honest broker between East and West. He also mentioned,"Singapore has been a great friend to the U.S. but also Singapore has carefully worked to be a friend to all, which has earned it trust in capitals around the world."

Singapore has been chosen to host several high-profile meetings, including the ASEAN Summit in 2007 and 2018 and also has been the country which hosted many security conferences that welcomes defense chiefs and officials from countries including the United States of America, China, and South Korea.

Singapore's Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan also has shared the information of the Trump-Kim Summit on Facebook, hoping that the meeting will advance prospects for peace in the Korean Peninsula.