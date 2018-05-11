NYU labor compliance in Abu Dhabi comes into question

NEW YORK (AP) — A report issued by a group of New York University students and faculty members is taking the university to task for labor practices connected to its campus in Abu Dhabi.

The report issued on Thursday says workers employed there still face risk of exploitation even after the school investigated its labor compliance. Reports had found that workers involved in the campus' construction worked in harsh conditions.

But the school issued its own compliance report this week and pushed back against the group's work. It says its findings show a "good level of compliance among contractors and a high level of satisfaction among workers."

The New York Times in 2014 found workers in the United Arab Emirates locale had been subject to a range of harsh conditions.