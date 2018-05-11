Olympic observers find skepticism over anti-doping program

Questions over the integrity of sample-collection bottles led to frustration from athletes at the Winter Olympics, including two who tightened their bottles so tightly, they cracked the caps.

Independent observers released their report Thursday about the anti-doping operation in Pyeongchang.

In all, there were 3,189 tests conducted that led to 15 positive tests, six of which were upheld.

Observers said doubts about the credibility of the anti-doping program stemming from the Russian scandal at the Sochi Games led to behavior that "revealed underlying feelings which included skepticism, doubt and fears."

Among their top concerns was the integrity of the urine-collection bottles, which were found to be susceptible to being opened without leaving any evidence. A different style was used in Pyeongchang, but the confusion "created an atmosphere of suspicion," and two athletes broke the bottles while attempting to screw on the lids tight enough to ensure no one could tamper with their samples.