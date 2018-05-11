EchoNous Names Point-of-Care Ultrasound Leader and Educational Pioneer Michael Blaivas, M.D., MBA, as Chief Medical Officer

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--EchoNous, a developer of intelligent medical tools, announces that Michael Blaivas, M.D., MBA, is now serving as its Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Blaivas is a board-certified emergency medicine physician and a recognized pioneer in emergency medicine and point-of-care ultrasound education. Dr. Blaivas’ offers broad expertise in the application of point-of-care ultrasound practices and will help ensure EchoNous’ expanding family of intelligent medical tools are thoughtfully developed toward industry-changing innovations that improve patient care and drive significant efficiencies in the healthcare system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510006346/en/

Dr. Michael Blaivas has joined EchoNous as Chief Medical Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

As CMO, Blaivas’ main focuses will be to help lead the company’s ongoing development of a transcendent new intelligent medical tool for heart and lung assessment, where he is a recognized authority in lung ultrasound, while contributing to ongoing improvement of the company’s soon-to-be released EchoNous Vein 1 – a new, best-in-class tool designed to improve first-time peripheral IV placement.

“Dr. Blaivas is a true ‘original’ in the use of emergency medicine ultrasound and point-of-care ultrasound education,” said Kevin Goodwin, CEO of EchoNous. “Mike is someone I have observed for nearly 19 years, having him onboard as our Chief Medical Officer will further tighten our ongoing execution on our vision to solve common everyday problems in healthcare by converging emerging AI methods with our world-leading ultrasound miniaturization skills.”

Dr. Blaivas is Affiliate Professor of Medicine, University of South Carolina School of Medicine, who has published more than 160 peer-reviewed articles on point-of-care ultrasound and edited five books. He is a founding member of WINFOCUS (The World Interactive Network Focused On Critical UltraSound) and was its second president. Dr. Blaivas was also a founding member and second president of SUSME (Society of Ultrasound in Medical Education). Previously, he was chairman of the emergency ultrasound section for American College of Emergency Physicians.

“This unique opportunity truly excites me with my passion for the power of ultrasound in point-of-care medicine, and EchoNous’ clear, cutting-edge approach to using AI to directly improve patient care and clinician performance,” said Dr. Blaivas. “I have known and respected Kevin Goodwin as a pioneer in the field of point-of-care ultrasound and now more recently intelligent ultrasound-based tools. I’m hugely excited to join EchoNous at a time when the company is blazing a trail in a healthcare system in need of efficient and revolutionary solutions to the age-old challenges of care and cost.”

Dr. Blaivas holds a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Michigan, a Master of Business Administration in Management of Technology from Georgia Tech University, and a certificate in Artificial Intelligence from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management.

1 This device is currently 510(k) pending. The information contained herein is provided for informational purposes only. The device is not for sale and we are not currently accepting any orders.

About EchoNous

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, EchoNous, a KKR portfolio company and parent company of Signostics, is developing an expanding family of intelligent medical tools to help healthcare professionals solve common everyday problems in healthcare. Beginning with the soon-to-be-released EchoNous Vein vascular access tool (pending FDA approval) and the Uscan intelligent bladder scanner, EchoNous is applying a layer of artificial intelligence methods with the extreme miniaturized ultrasound technology to provide nurses, doctors and clinicians with high-quality, easy-to-use tools simplifying the task at hand. CEO and industry innovator Kevin Goodwin along with COO Niko Pagoulatos, Ph.D., a prolific engineering innovator, together direct the company based on decades of successful experience and new category creation in the ultrasound industry. For more information, visit www.echonous.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510006346/en/

CONTACT: ChangeUp Advisors for EchoNous

Jaime Quick, 206-229-5183

jq@changeupadvisors.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE HEALTH CARDIOLOGY HOSPITALS MEDICAL DEVICES

SOURCE: EchoNous

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/10/2018 06:12 PM/DISC: 05/10/2018 06:11 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510006346/en