AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, May 11

thru 13, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida — golf, US PGA Tour, The Players Championship.

thru 27, Italy — cycling, Giro d'Italia.

thru 13, Madrid — tennis, ATP-WTA, Madrid Open.

thru 15, Dublin — cricket, Ireland vs. Pakistan, test.

thru 13, Agrigento, Italy — golf, European Tour, Rocco Forte Sicilian Open.

Jaipur, India — cricket, IPL: Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings.

thru 20, Copenhagen and Herning, Denmark — ice hockey, world championship.

Auckland, New Zealand — rugby, Super Rugby: Blues vs. Hurricanes.

SATURDAY, May 12

Shanghai — athletics, Diamond League, Shanghai Golden GP.

Yokohama, Japan — triathlon, world series.

Indianapolis — auto racing, IndyCar, Indianapolis GP.

India — cricket, IPL: Kings XI Punjab vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. Queensland, Crusaders vs. New South Wales, Highlanders vs. Lions, ACT vs. Melbourne, Stormers vs. Chiefs, Bulls vs. Sharks.

New York — boxing, Jorge Linares vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko for Linares' WBA lightweight title.

Verona, New York — boxing, Sadam Ali vs. Liam Smith for Ali's WBO junior middleweight title; Rey Vargas vs. Azat Hovhannisyan for Vargas' WBC super bantamweight title.

SUNDAY, May 13

Barcelona — auto racing, F1, Spanish GP.

thru 19, US — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of California.

India — cricket, IPL: Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals.

MONDAY, May 14

thru 20, Rome — tennis, ATP-WTA, Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Indore, India — cricket, IPL, Kings XI Punjab vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore.

TUESDAY, May 15

Kolkata, India — cricket, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals.

WEDNESDAY, May 16

Lyon, France — football, Europa League final: Marseille vs. Atletico Madrid.

Mumbai, India — cricket, IPL, Mumbai Indians vs. Kings XI Punjab.

THURSDAY, May 17

thru 20, Williamsburg, Virginia — golf, US LPGA Tour, Kingsmill Championship.

thru 20, Dallas — golf, US PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson.

thru 20, Antwerp, Belgium — golf, European Tour, Belgian Knockout.

Bengaluru, India — cricket, IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad.

FRIDAY, May 18

New Delhi — cricket, IPL, Delhi Daredevils vs. Chennai Super Kings.

Wellington, New Zealand — rugby, Super Rugby, Hurricanes vs. Queensland.

SATURDAY, May 19

London — football, FA Cup final: Chelsea vs. Manchester United.

Berlin — football, German Cup final: Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt.

India — cricket, IPL: Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders.

Baltimore — horse racing, Preakness Stakes.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. Stormers, Blues vs. Crusaders, New South Wales vs. Highlanders, Sharks vs. Chiefs, Lions vs. ACT, Jaguares vs. Bulls.

SUNDAY, May 20

Le Mans, France — motorcycling, French MotoGP.

thru 26, Geneva — tennis, ATP, Geneva Open.

thru 26, Lyon, France — tennis, ATP, Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone Alpes Lyon.

thru 26, Strasbourg, France — tennis, WTA, Internationaux de Strasbourg.

thru 26, Nuremberg, Germany — tennis, WTA, Nuernberger Versicherungscup.

India — cricket, IPL: Delhi Daredevils vs. Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings vs. Kings XI Punjab.

thru 27, Bangkok — badminton, Thomas and Uber Cup Finals.