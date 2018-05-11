Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice President of Global Merchandising

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--Columbia Sportswear (Nasdaq: COLM), a leading innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced the appointment of Michael Richardson to serve as Vice President of Global Merchandising for the Columbia brand, effective April 23, 2018.

In his new role, Richardson will report to Executive Vice President & Columbia Brand President Joe Boyle and will be responsible for developing and executing the strategic vision for Columbia’s global apparel product assortment. Richardson brings 30 years of retail industry experience, having been an integral part of the leadership team at Gap Inc. prior to joining Columbia. Most recently, Richardson served as Vice President of Franchise Product for Gap Inc., managing the product teams in merchandising, planning and buying for the Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy franchise businesses across approximately 40 countries.

“Michael’s strong background with one of the world’s top vertical retailers will prove invaluable as Columbia transforms into a multichannel consumer brand with a strong foundation leading the outdoor industry around the world,” said Joe Boyle, Executive Vice President & Columbia Brand President. “I look forward to Michael’s leadership contributions as we continue to evolve our brand to meet the needs of consumers around the globe.”

“I’m excited to join Columbia, a brand with such deep heritage,” said Michael Richardson. “I look forward to partnering with all of our international markets to develop a truly global product engine and strategy.”

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia, the flagship brand of Portland, Oregon-based Columbia Sportswear Company, has been creating innovative apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment for outdoor enthusiasts since 1938. Columbia has become a leading global brand by channeling the company’s passion for the outdoors and innovative spirit into technologies and performance products that keep people warm, dry, cool and protected year-round. To learn more, please visit the company’s website at columbia.com.

About Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company’s brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL® and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the company’s websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.sorel.com and www.prana.com.

