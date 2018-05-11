Giro d'Italia Results

|Thursday
|Etna, Sicily
|Sixth Stage
164-kilometer (102-mile) route from Caltanissetta to Etna, Sicily:
1. Esteban Chaves, Colombia, Mitchelton-Scott, 4 hours, 16 minutes, 11 seconds.
2. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
3. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, :26 seconds.
4. George Bennett, New Zealand, LottoNL-Jumbo, same time.
5. Domenico Pozzovivo, Itlay, Bahrain-Merida, same time.
6. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana Pro Team, same time.
7. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Movistar Team, same time.
8. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Team Sunweb, same time.
9. Fabio Aru, Itlay, UAE Team Emirates, same time.
10. Chris Froome, Britain, Team Sky all, same time.
|Overall Standings
|(After six of 21 stages)
1. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 22:46:03.
2. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Team Sunweb, :16.
3. Esteban Chaves, Colombia, Mitchelton-Scott, :26.
4. Domenico Pozzovivo, Itlay, Bahrain-Merida, :43.
5. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, :45.
6. Rohan Dennis, Australia, BMC Racing Team, 53.
7. Pello Bilbao, Spain, Astana Pro Team, 1:03.
8. Chris Froome, Britain, Team Sky, 1:10.
9. George Bennett, New Zealand, LottoNL-Jumbo, 1:11.
10. Fabio Aru, Itlay, UAE Team Emirates, 1:12.