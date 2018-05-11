Pulitzer board to conduct review of Junot Diaz accusations

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pulitzer Prize Board says Junot Diaz will not serve as the chairman of its board amid a review of sexual misconduct allegations against the author.

Diaz is a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and creative writing professor. He was elected incoming chairman in April and asked to relinquish the chairman role. The organization said Thursday that he will remain on the board.

Author Zinzi Clemmons said on Twitter last week that Diaz forcibly kissed her several years ago. Other female writers also shared their encounters with Diaz on social media.

The board also said that Diaz welcomed the review and would cooperate fully with it.

Its statement says Eugene Robinson, the board's immediate past chairman, has resumed the role on an interim basis.