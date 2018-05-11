CORRECTING and REPLACING Houston Rockets’ Point Guard Chris Paul Tapped to Host Fifth Annual Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2018, Airing Saturday, July 21, at 8:00 P.M. (ET/PT)

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--The fifth annual Nickelodeon’sKids’ Choice Sports 2018 will be airing on Saturday, July 21, at 8:00 P.M. (ET/PT) instead of Sunday, July 22, at 8:00 P.M. (ET/PT).

HOUSTON ROCKETS’ POINT GUARD CHRIS PAUL TAPPED TO HOST FIFTH ANNUAL NICKELODEON’SKIDS’ CHOICE SPORTS 2018, AIRING SATURDAY, JULY 21, AT 8:00 P.M. (ET/PT)

Nickelodeon has tapped Chris Paul, Houston Rockets’ point guard and former NBA All-Star MVP, to host Kids’ Choice Sports 2018, the only show where kids celebrate their favorite athletes and the year’s most unforgettable sports moments in a superstar sports showdown. Airing Saturday, July 21, at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT), Kids’ Choice Sports 2018 will be taped live on Thursday, July 19, from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Said Chris Paul, “I grew up on Nickelodeon and now love watching it with my kids, and I can’t wait to share this experience with them. I am honored that Nickelodeon asked me to host this year’s Kids’ Choice Sports awards. I promise to bring the fun, the slime and the most epic stunts in Kids’ Choice Sports history.”

Since its inception in 2014, Kids’ Choice Sports has garnered some of the biggest names in sports from hosts Michael Strahan and Russell Wilson to Legend Award recipients David Beckham, Kobe Bryant, Derek Jeter and Michael Phelps. Over the years, the blimps have been presented to: Laurie Hernandez, LeBron James, Rob Gronkowski, Dez Bryant, Lindsey Vonn, Danica Patrick, Carmelo Anthony, Gabby Douglas, Alex Morgan, Dwyane Wade, Stephen Curry, Odell Beckham Jr., Mike Trout, Serena Williams, Usain Bolt, Simone Biles and others.

The slime-soaked celebration has also featured one-of-a-kind challenges with top athletes from across the world of sports: U.S. Women's National Soccer Team champions Carli Lloyd and Abby Wambach sped through the finish line first against Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Klay Thompson during a tricycle relay race (2015); DeAndre Jordan (Los Angeles Clippers) and Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons) scaled Slime Mountain, battled obstacles and slid their way to victory (2017); and Golden State teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson faced off in the Big Slime Ballers Challenge, a three-point contest where each shot triggered slime-filled nets above kid-rebounders (2016).

will serve as the official destination for Kids’ Choice Sports 2018. Nominations will be announced next month and kids will be able to cast their votes for their favorite athletes and all-star moments from the past year. After voting, it’s game on, with all-star polls, sports-themed short-form videos, trivia, photos and more for kids to check out online. Additionally, on July 21, kids will have the chance to play along and root for their favorite athletes during the show on .

Sponsors for Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2018 include Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, milk it!, Olive Garden® and Verizon.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2018 is produced by Done and Dusted in association with Nickelodeon Productions. Jay Schmalholz and Shelly Sumpter Gillyard are executive producers. Constance Schwartz and Michael Strahan of SMAC Entertainment will serve as executive producers, alongside Ian Stewart and Hamish Hamilton of Done and Dusted, with Hamilton also serving as director of the show.

Nickelodeon, now in its 39 th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, recreation, books and feature films. Nickelodeon’s U.S. television network is seen in more than 90 million households and has been the number-one-rated kids’ basic cable network for 22 consecutive years. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).

