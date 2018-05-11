Public Storage Announces Mother’s Day Video Contest Winner

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--Just in time to celebrate moms this weekend for Mother’s Day, Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is pleased to announce the winner of its Things She Saved Video Contest.

A Public Storage fan from El Paso, Texas, won the company's Things She Saved Video Contest. His enthusiasm in the video earned him more than 1,400 views by the time voting ended May 10, 2018, and he won the $5,000 prize! (Photo: Business Wire)

Thiago—an adventurous dad and Public Storage fan from El Paso, Texas—paid tribute to his mom who taught him to love travel. Thanks to his mom, he spread her admiration for the world and culture to his own kids. Watch the video and prepare for some wanderlust: https://bit.ly/2KJUqhJ.

Dozens of entries poured in from Public Storage employees, customers and fans since the company opened up the contest last month. After careful consideration, the company announced three finalists—two Public Storage fans, and an employee— on May 4, 2018 to have their heartfelt Mother’s Day videos posted on the company’s Public Storage YouTube channel.

According to contest rules, their fates were then in the hands of YouTube viewers. After thousands of views and dozens of comments, Thiago’s video won with more than 1,400 views when voting ended at 9 a.m. (PDT) on May 10, 2018.

Watch his video and the other finalists on the Public Storage Things She Saved playlist, and check out other great content from our previous contests, featuring storage-related prank videos and DIY organization tips.

For more information, please contact company Vice President Ryan Burke at (818) 244-8080, Ext. 1141.

Company Information

We help customers in their time of need, whether moving, downsizing or storing for business. Public Storage was founded in 1972 with a single Southern California self-storage building. We’ve grown a bit since then, to more than 2,392 locations around the country, making us the largest in the business today and a member of the S&P 500. We offer self-storage options of all shapes and sizes and the same personal attention from on-site managers that we’ve been giving from day one. For stockholders, we are a real estate investment trust, meaning we distribute a large portion of revenue to public investors in the form of dividends. Learn more about Public Storage at https://www.publicstorage.com.

