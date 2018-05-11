  1. Home
2018/05/11 04:17
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
OHerrera Phi 36 133 22 47 .353
Kemp LAD 34 105 13 36 .343
Markakis Atl 35 139 23 47 .338
Dickerson Pit 34 133 20 43 .323
Pham StL 30 99 24 32 .323
Arenado Col 32 115 19 37 .322
Cabrera NYM 34 135 23 43 .319
Pollock Ari 35 133 23 41 .308
Posey SF 31 112 14 34 .304
Cervelli Pit 29 96 14 29 .302
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; Albies, Atlanta, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; Arenado, Colorado, 8; 11 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 33; Pollock, Arizona, 32; Harper, Washington, 28; Markakis, Atlanta, 28; Franco, Philadelphia, 28; Cespedes, New York, 27; FFreeman, Atlanta, 26; CSantana, Philadelphia, 26; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 26; 2 tied at 25.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 5-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 4-0; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Gsellman, New York, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Bettis, Colorado, 4-1; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-1; 5 tied at 4-2.