Point72 Announces New Chief Administrative Officer

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--Point72 Asset Management, L.P. (Point72) has named Rachel D’Antonio its Chief Administrative Officer, Point72’s CEO and Acting President Steve Cohen announced today.

Ms. D’Antonio, who will continue to serve in her current roles as Firm Treasurer and Head of Broker Relations, will now assume responsibility for overseeing Facilities, Operations, and Audit, effective June 1.

“I asked Rachel to do this,” Mr. Cohen said, “because in the 14 years she’s been with the Firm, she’s done a great job every role she’s been in, even as we’ve asked her to assume greater responsibilities in the Firm.”

Ms. D’Antonio, a Managing Director, is responsible for overseeing the Firm’s equity financing, managing its credit counterparty relationships, and directing its contract negotiations across products and counterparties. She is also responsible for managing all external broker relations and corporate access efforts.

Ms. D’Antonio joined the Firm’s Operations group in 2004 and was appointed Managing Director and Head of Operations in 2010. She was named Treasurer in 2015 and assumed responsibility for Broker Relations one year later.

Before she joined Point72, Ms. D’Antonio worked at JPMorgan for nine years as a Vice President managing various middle-office product teams. Ms. D’Antonio earned her B.A. in International Studies and Economics from Colby College.

About Point72:

Point72 is a global asset management firm led by Steven Cohen that uses Discretionary Long/Short, Macro, and Systematic strategies to invest in eight offices across the globe. We look for people who want to build a career with us – people who want to innovate, experiment, and be the best at what they do – while adhering to the highest ethical standards.

Point72 is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, and maintains affiliated offices in New York, Hong Kong, London, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, and Palo Alto. We invest in a wide range of asset classes and situations through our businesses: Point72 Asset Management, EverPoint Asset Management, Point72 Ventures, Cohen Private Ventures, and Cubist Systematic Strategies.

