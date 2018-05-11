Cancer docs feel unprepared, but recommend marijuana anyway

SEATTLE (AP) — A survey of U.S. cancer doctors finds nearly half say they've recently recommended medical marijuana to patients, although most say they don't know enough about medicinal use.

All 29 states with medical marijuana programs allow doctors to recommend it to cancer patients. But no rigorous studies have been done for cancer.

That leaves doctors to make assumptions from other research on similar prescription drugs, or in other types of patients.

The survey was published Thursday in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Its authors say it reflects how marijuana policy has outpaced research.

The survey was conducted in a random sample of cancer doctors; researchers got responses from 237 doctors, or 63 percent.