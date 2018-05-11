Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, today announced the launch of its new support services for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud products. Salesforce customers can now leverage Rimini Street’s award-winning, ultra-responsive support services to supplement and complement their core Salesforce-provided maintenance program to help accelerate delivery of capabilities, optimize total operating costs and improve ROI. These new services will enable Salesforce customers to benefit from Rimini Street’s proven 24x7x365 operational support with a 15-minute guaranteed response for urgent issues, in addition to the Company’s managed system administration services and configuration, customization and integration project services.

“We are pleased to welcome Rimini Street as a new Salesforce partner, and excited to work with Rimini Street as both a substantial, long-term global Salesforce customer and now as a new support service provider in the global Salesforce services ecosystem,” said Dan Smoot, EVP of Global Partner Sales, Salesforce.

“We have already been reaping the benefits of Rimini Street’s premium level support for our SAP platform, and have saved significant IT dollars that we re-directed into more strategic initiatives within our organization,” said Brice Salle, CIO, Touchpoint, Inc. “We are delighted that Rimini Street is now offering their support model for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud as well. Salesforce customers who have SAP or other mission-critical ERP applications will now have the choice to bring on a high quality cost-effective single support provider across both cloud and traditionally-licensed applications – which will help manage operational costs and achieve business agility.”

Rimini Street Support Fills Critical Service Gap

Rimini Street’s Support Services provides Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud customers with a Primary Support Engineer (PSE) that alleviates the complexity of managing a variety of different resources and providers, operational tasks and ongoing projects, and delivers these capabilities with speed and agility. The Company’s unified support model allows clients to log cases for multiple applications and for multiple services with a single service provider that has deep enterprise software support, and operational and integration expertise.

“Salesforce customers have thousands of service partners to choose from, yet very few service partners today have the ability to address such a crucial support gap by delivering cost-effective, personalized, responsive support,” said Rebecca Wettemann, VP of Research, Nucleus Research. “Support options that provide a deeply experienced engineer backed by functional experts who will solve the customer’s issue no matter where it is found – whether within the Salesforce application, customization or integration with other applications – is the next evolution in SaaS support and will ultimately help Salesforce customers respond quickly to changing business requirements.”

“We are pleased to extend our proven, award-winning support model and global capabilities to SaaS products, beginning with this launch of services for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud,” said Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street CEO. “Our goal is to help our clients achieve greater success by optimizing their investment across the hybrid enterprise, which now includes support for traditionally-licensed and SaaS enterprise software. In addition to making these new Salesforce services available to our clients, we are also proud to be delivering these services to support our own global Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud implementation.”

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products. The Company has redefined enterprise software support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables licensees of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90 percent on total support costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Over 1,580 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on Rimini Street as their trusted, third-party support provider. To learn more, please visit https://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (C-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “continue,” “future,” “will,” “expect,” “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our first quarter and annual 2018 revenue guidance, industry, future events, future opportunities and growth initiatives, estimates of Rimini Street’s total addressable market, and projections of customer savings. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse litigation developments or government inquiry; the final amount and timing of any refunds from Oracle related to our litigation; our ability to refinance existing debt on favorable terms; changes in taxes, laws and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the success of our recently announced products and services, including Rimini Street Mobility, Rimini Street Analytics, Rimini Street Advanced Database Security, and services for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud products; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Street’s management team; uncertainty as to the long-term value of RMNI common stock; and those discussed in Rimini Street’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 15, 2018 under the heading “Risk Factors,” as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be additional risks that Rimini Street presently knows or that Rimini Street currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

© 2018 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

