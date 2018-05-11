CES Asia 2018 to Highlight More Than 100 Startups from 13 Countries/Regions

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced today that CES Asia 2018 Startup Park will boast the largest exhibition since its inception, with more than 100 of the most innovative exhibitors from across the world expected to showcase their latest technology. To honor those with the greatest potentials to lead future investment and technology development trends, TechNode will present a new awards program, CES Asia Startups Awards. CES Asia will run June 13-15, 2018 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC).

“We are thrilled to have TechNode producing the CES Asia Startups Awards highlighting some of the most anticipated innovations across the technology industry,” said John T. Kelley, senior director, international programs and show director, CES Asia. “Startup Park attendees will experience the next generation of breakthrough technologies drawing some of the world’s best and brightest startup communities, and even possibly witness the birth of the next ‘Unicorn!’”

“CES Asia Startups Awards will showcase startups with breakthrough technology, and discover the true force of innovation from China and around the world,” the Founder & CEO of TechNode, Dr. Lu Gang, noted.

Startup Park will be returning for the third year to CES Asia and is anticipated to grow 33 percent from 2017 to showcase over 100 startups from Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Holland, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, mainland China, Nordic, Poland, Switzerland, and Taiwan. Organizers that brought groups to the exhibit area include Beijing Zhongguancun Overseas Science Park, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business, La French Tech Shanghai & Business France, Holland Innovation Network, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Inno Park, Microsoft for Startups, nHack, Swissnex China, TusStar, Zhangjiang Park, and Zocus Innovation. Cities like Chengdu and Shenzhen are among many in China with startup parks, demonstrating concentrated efforts to attract domestic and international investment in the latest tech innovation.

Startup Park is located in SNIEC Hall N4.

Owned and produced by International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and co-produced by Shanghai Intex, CES Asia 2018 will run from June 13-15, in Shanghai, China. The premier event for the consumer technology industry in Asia, CES Asia showcases major brands and innovative companies across several vertical markets in the Asian marketplace.

Visit CESAsia.com for the latest show news, information, photos, b-roll and more.

About CES Asia:

Owned and produced by the International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer technology industry, showcasing the full breadth and depth of the innovation value-chain in the Asian marketplace. Key global businesses come to this new event to grow and reinforce their brand by showcasing the latest products and technologies to consumer tech industry executives, foreign buyers, international media and a limited number of consumers from China. Attendees have exclusive access to some of the largest brands from China and around the world, while celebrating the innovation that defines the consumer technology sector.

About International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and CTA:

International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. is a wholly foreign-owned enterprise by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), a trade association representing the $351 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES ® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.

About Shanghai Intex:

Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd was originally the exhibition organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer established in 1995. Shanghai Intex is jointly overseen by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai and PNO Exhibition Investment (Dubai) Limited. Starting in 1998, Shanghai Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a sum total exhibition space in excess of 2 million sqm. Shanghai Intex is comprised of professional teams with a wealth of experience in organizing major international events, covering the creative industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.

