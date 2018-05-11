CommoditAg™ Raises the Bar on Ag E-Commerce

EFFINGHAM, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--Today CommoditAg.com launched CommoditAg LIVE, an enhanced ecommerce platform providing more benefits to growers and a superior customer experience. CommoditAg LIVE is an open access, transparent, and convenient ecommerce platform which you have come to expect from CommoditAg and now with more features and benefits for the grower. It gives growers the ordering convenience they want and the real-time support they need. “We are obsessed with our customers’ experience and we are always looking for ways to make it easy for growers to get their ag inputs,” says Cheryl McWhorter, Vice President, Business Alignment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510006187/en/

Order now on CommoditAg LIVE (Photo: Business Wire)

With real-time transparent inventory levels at the point of sale, growers can always be confident when placing their orders. By entering a zip code, a grower can shop by warehouse for convenient same day pickup or for delivery. The choice is theirs. “ CommoditAg LIVE is the best in Ag e-commerce with live inventory levels when ordering and with live customer support. Every customer receives a phone call after ordering for that personal touch,” McWhorter states.

Another way CommoditAg has raised the bar is with its open access architecture. “We have no membership fee and we welcome all growers to enjoy CommoditAg’s convenience powered by trust,” said Bruce Vernon, CEO, CommoditAg. CommoditAg offers quality products at competitive prices supported by an extensive network of experienced and trusted ag retailers.

About CommoditAg

CommoditAg is the easy, local, and direct solution for farmers wanting high quality agriculture products at a value. This user-friendly website lets growers order chemicals and plant nutrition products directly to their door or to one of the many cooperating facilities for easy pick-up. CommoditAg’s simple online ordering process saves time and money—we put you in control. To experience the CommoditAg™ difference, visit CommoditAg.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510006187/en/

CONTACT: for CommoditAg

Cheryl McWhorter, 217-254-2958

cheryl.mcwhorter@theequity.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY ONLINE RETAIL INTERNET MOBILE/WIRELESS NATURAL RESOURCES AGRICULTURE RETAIL SPECIALTY OTHER RETAIL CONSUMER

SOURCE: CommoditAg

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/10/2018 03:42 PM/DISC: 05/10/2018 03:42 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510006187/en