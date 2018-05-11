Rap video, social campaign targets teen pot smokers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new rap video aimed at Los Angeles-area teens depicts a common high school scene: young people hanging out at a party, empty beer cups strewn about and joints being fired up.

But instead of rapping about hook-ups and going to the club, the teens in the video warn those lighting up about the downside of marijuana in catchy lyrics like, "Girls won't think you're fly if your bank account is dry."

The video is part of a $2 million social media campaign launched Thursday by Los Angeles County officials who hope the use of teens helps deliver the message to their peers.

The campaign comes on the heels of marijuana legalization in California. Washington, Oregon, and Washington, D.C. have launched similar campaigns and Denver is planning one this summer.