AR Drone Startup Edgybees Wins Techsauce Israel Challenge

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--Edgybees, whose technology enables augmented reality on high speed platforms such as drones and cars, today announced that it has won the Techsauce Israel Innovation Challenge. The event, organized by Upround Ventures and Singtel Innov8, with participation by GE Ventures, startup advisor, Hillel Fuld and media partner, Silicon Dragon Ventures, identified the startups most relevant for SE Asian markets. Edgybees will represent Israel at the Techsauce Global Summit, a tech event focused on uniting East and West, in Bangkok, June 22-23, 2018. The event will showcase startups from 19 cities across Asia Pacific with Israel as the 20 th country selected. Participants include SE Asia’s leading enterprises ranging from banking, telco, retail, manufacturing, utilities and property, along with strategic investors and tech enthusiasts.

Adam Kaplan, CEO of Edgybees said, "I am excited at the opportunity to expand into SE Asia. Techsauce provides a platform to create meaningful commercial and investment opportunities for Edgybees and the possibility to bring our innovative AR drone technology from Israel to fast growing markets in Asia. With a cadre of satisfied customers in the US and Europe, we are ready to partner with companies eager to adapt new technologies to achieve greater business efficiencies.”

Esther Loewy, CEO & Founder of Upround Ventures commented, “There are now nearly 10 South Asian Tiger economies growing at an extraordinarily rapid pace, with major industrial and financial enterprises eager to drive innovation across multiple product lines and services. Edgybees was selected to represent Israel in Bangkok, because it typifies the kind of technology corporations are seeking to utilize in SE Asia. Their AR software provides a unique solution for industrial leaders to better serve their customers, employees and shareholders."

The Techsauce Global Summit in Bangkok, one of SE Asia’s leading tech events is expected to attract over 10,000 guests, with more than 300 speakers from 30 countries covering Deep Technology, IoT, AI/Robotics, Blockchain and Fintech.

Edgybees’ First Response app was successfully deployed by emergency teams responding to Northern California wildfires and post-hurricane flooding in Florida. New security uses of the application include safeguarding against school shootings, bridge collapses and border security measures. Currently, Edgybees is being used by dozens of police and fire departments in the US and around the world. The company’s platform is aptly suited to serve a range of industries, from manufacturing & chemical factories, to smart cities, automotive, defense and broadcast.

About Edgybees: Edgybees Ltd. created the world’s first augmented reality development platform for fast-moving platforms like cars, airplanes and UAS, and body-worn accessories. Edgybees is headquartered in Israel and has offices in Europe and the United States. Edgybees recently announced a $5.5 million funding round with participation by OurCrowd, Verizon Ventures, Motorola Solutions Venture Capital, 8VC and NFX. For more information, visit www.edgybees.com.

