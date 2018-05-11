US government ran a $214.3 billion surplus in April

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government swung to a surplus of $214.3 billion in April, primarily reflecting the revenue from that month's annual tax filing deadline.

The Treasury Department reported Thursday that last month's surplus increased 17.4 percent from a year ago. The April surplus reflected both the increase in tax revenue and a decrease in the costs of certain health care and benefit programs that were pulled forward to March.

For the first half of this budget year, the deficit totals $385.4 billion. This marks a 12 percent jump from the same period last year, an increase largely driven by the tax cuts that President Donald Trump signed into low. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the budget deficit This year will total $804 billion, a $140 billion increase from last year.