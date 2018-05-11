Hill+Knowlton Strategies Creates Government + Public Sector Practice, Led by Former Congressional, State and DoD Advisor George C. Tagg, Jr.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--Continuing its ongoing strategic transformation, Hill+Knowlton Strategies has created a global client practice devoted exclusively to the government and public sector. It is headed by George C. Tagg, Jr., who previously served as an advisor at the Department of State, Department of Defense and the House of Representatives.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies has created a global client practice devoted exclusively to the government and public sector. It is headed by George C. Tagg, Jr., who previously served as an advisor at the Department of State, Department of Defense and the House of Representatives.

As Global Lead of the new Government + Public Sector Practice, Mr. Tagg will work with H+K’s executive team, regional leadership and client leads to support clients worldwide.

An accomplished negotiator with expertise in global economics, energy, politics and security, Mr. Tagg brings more than 15 years of advisory experience in the U.S. Congress, Department of State, Department of Defense and a significant number of political campaigns. Prior to joining H+K, Mr. Tagg served as a NATO Policy Advisor at the State Department and Senior Advisor for Russia in the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Policy with a focus on the Middle East broadly and Syria more specifically. Previously, Mr. Tagg served as Special Assistant for Europe and Global Security for former Deputy Secretary of State Tony Blinken.

“As a global organization, H+K is acutely aware of the ongoing challenges that clients face each day. We also have high respect and deep understanding of the essential role that government plays in determining the outcomes of these challenges, along with the many opportunities that are a natural byproduct of growth,” said Global Chairman and CEO Jack Martin. “The new Government + Public Sector Practice is focused on the intersection of these two critical realms, and we are thrilled to have an advisor of George’s experience leading the way as we continue to work in partnership at the highest levels with our clients worldwide.

Said Mr. Tagg: “At my heart I am a natural integrator and problem-solver -- for government leaders, for business leaders, and for anyone who has a stake or interest in the complex business of policy and global affairs. I am deeply honored to join with H+K in this mission, and I look forward to working with H+K leadership to support public sector clients across industries, at all levels, worldwide.”

Headquartered in New York City, Hill+Knowlton is one of the most respected strategic communications firms in the world. It is also one of the largest, with more than 2,500 employees and 85 offices on six continents. Founded 90 years ago, H+K has been a bedrock of the global communications industry, and it is continuing to flex and transform to stay ahead of the communications curve -- across time zones, languages, cultures and the ever-shifting landscape of digital. H+K offers comprehensive strategic counsel to clients across sectors, including Consumer, Health, Energy, Technology and more.

Additionally, H+K has its own portfolio of strategic partnerships and acquisitions. These include: Group SJR, New York City, a top B2B + B2Influencer global innovation consultancy; San Francisco-based Blanc & Otus, one of the most experienced technology communications agencies in Silicon Valley; Dewey Square Group, a Washington DC-based public affairs shop that claims some of the most trusted and accomplished experts in its field, and DC-based Wexler Walker, which specializes in advocacy, coalition building and strategic planning.

H+K is part of the WPP family of companies, one of the largest communications groups in the world. H+K’s global presence enables it to provide local knowledge and interconnected expertise for clients. H+K’s new Government + Public Sector Practice will coordinate with WPP’s government practice, which shares the same name.

Mr. Tagg arrives at H+K with a deep reservoir of policy and government experience. Among his many accomplishments, Mr. Tagg was a member of the U.S. negotiating team that secured a ceasefire between the Bashar al-Asad regime and Syrian opposition in Southwest Syria with Russia and Jordan that was announced by President Trump at the G-20 Summit in 2017. He also participated in planning the April 7, 2017, U.S. strike against the Asad regime in response to chemical attacks against Syrian civilians. Additionally, Mr. Tagg engaged in strategic communications work with Russia to de-conflict air and ground operations in Syria.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Tagg served as Political-Economic Officer at U.S. Embassy Kyiv, Regional Affairs Officer for the Caucasus at the Department of State, and implemented a U.S. trade strategy across Europe and Asia as a successor to the Northern Distribution Network. Prior to the State Department, Mr. Tagg served as Foreign Policy and National Security Advisor to Congressman John Tanner and worked on several gubernatorial, Congressional, and Presidential campaigns.

Mr. Tagg has a Juris Doctor and Master of Arts in International Affairs from the American University in Washington, DC. He graduated summa cum laude from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science-Honors.

About Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Inc., is an international communications consultancy, providing services to local, multinational and global clients. The firm is headquartered in New York, with 85 offices in 47 countries and an extensive associate network. The agency is part of WPP, one of the world's largest communications services groups.

