Deltix Brings Institutional-Grade Trading Platform to Crypto

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--Deltix, Inc., has released its new product suite, CryptoCortex, for institutional trading of cryptocurrencies on multiple venues. CryptoCortex is an industry first platform, designed for the specific needs of broker/dealers, exchanges, and institutional buy-side firms. The platform offers separate configurations for each of these use-cases. Deltix already has five institutional clients using the platform, including buy-side and sell-side firms.

Trading in the cryptocurrency market has exploded and is quickly maturing as institutions enter the space. This creates demand for more sophisticated execution management, order routing and matching capabilities across the entire trading ecosystem.

For 10 years, Deltix has been deploying quant and algo trading solutions at nearly 200 buy-side and sell-side institutions for equities, futures, options, FX and synthetic instruments. Last year, based on customer demand, Deltix combined its core software products and added new features specific to crypto trading to create CryptoCortex, the most advanced institutional crypto-trading platform available.

For Broker/Dealers and Exchanges, CryptoCortex provides:

FIX and multi-cast data streaming capabilities, in addition to REST and web sockets interfaces Connectivity to more than 15 venues (and growing monthly) Flexible pricing engine FIX Hub to distribute market data (including Level 2 and 3 formats) and receive order flow Flexible matching engine, supporting custom orders Execution algos and smart order routing Transaction cost analysis (TCA) Risk management

For Buy-side firms, CryptoCortex provides:

FIX or API connectivity to over 15 venues (growing monthly) Market data collection and aggregation Historical market data archive Alpha generation and execution strategy development and back-testing environment Smart order routing and advanced execution algos Transaction cost analysis (TCA) Risk management

“We are extremely excited to release CryptoCortex to the market. We have a 10-year track record of providing systematic trading platforms to demanding institutional quant and algo trading firms in other asset classes. That experience perfectly positions us to bring CryptoCortex to the institutional crypto trading market,” said Ilya Gorelik, CEO and Founder of Deltix. “We already have five institutional clients across the sell-side and buy-side firms with many others in the pipeline. Since we are already working with all sides of the crypto trading ecosystem, we have constructed CryptoCortex from a unique perspective unavailable to the majority of other software solution providers.”

Crypto trade execution platform provider Omega One is an early adopter of CryptoCortex. “Omega One sees Deltix's CryptoCortex platform as a key piece of our highly innovative execution pipeline. We very much look forward to implementing it as part of our continued partnership with Deltix," said Alex Gordon-Brander, co-founder and CEO of Omega One.

For more information about CryptoCortex or to schedule a demo, visit http://www.deltixlab.com/products/crypto-cortex/.

About Deltix, Inc.

Deltix is a leading provider of software and services for quantitative research, algorithmic and automated systematic trading. Its software enables the development and deployment of alpha generation and/or execution strategies for buy-side and sell-side firms including asset managers, hedge funds, CTAs, proprietary trading firms, investment management firms, banks, brokers and exchanges. Users include professional “quants,” quantitative traders, portfolio managers and technologists. Deltix supports algorithmic execution for equities, futures, options, FX and crypto currencies. Wholly owned by employees, Deltix was founded in 2005 by a group of computer scientists and mathematicians with extensive expertise in sophisticated quantitative and event-driven solutions.

