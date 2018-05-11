FIFA won't block US territories from 2026 World Cup vote

FIFA will not block U.S.-governed territories from voting in the 2026 World Cup contest where a United States-bid is taking on Morocco.

The bidding nations — the U.S. along with partners Canada and Mexico, as well as Morocco — are excluded from the June 13 vote by up to 207 federations at the FIFA Congress.

In a letter to FIFA, Morocco raised questions over whether American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands would be conflicted in the vote. Although governed by the U.S., the quartet is considered to be four separate football nations by FIFA so each has a vote.

But FIFA bidding regulations puts the onus on congress delegates to declare if they feel conflicted in the vote rather than being barred due to their political status.

FIFA told The Associated Press on Thursday that "at the time of writing, no member association has notified FIFA about its intention not to perform their duties in connection with the bidding procedure for the hosting of the 2026 FIFA World Cup."