Ben Snyder Joins Matthews™ to Lead New Midwest Office Expansion

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™, the nation’s fastest growing commercial real estate company, announces the high power addition of Ben Snyder as Senior Vice President & Senior Director of Matthews™ Shopping Center business. Snyder will focus on expanding the firm’s overall investment sales in the Midwest, as the company establishes a new office in Cleveland, OH in June 2018.

Snyder brings almost a decade’s worth of commercial real estate experience to Matthews™, most recently serving as Vice President of Transactions at DDR Corp.

“Ben is an accomplished industry leader with a diverse and successful track record in working with both private and institutional investors,” says Kyle Matthews, Chairman and CEO of Matthews™. “His market knowledge, client relationships and outstanding negotiation experience make him an ideal fit for our company, and his presence will bring an even greater depth of market knowledge that we can offer to current and future clients throughout the Midwest.”

In the last four years at DDR Corp, Snyder led the execution of over $2 billion in real estate transactions. “I am excited to join Matthews™. Over the last few years, I have watched the company grow, and recognize this is a great opportunity,” says Snyder. “The company’s platform provides me with the entrepreneurial freedom and resources to deliver the highest level of service my clients demand in today’s marketplace. I look forward to carrying on the dynamic growth of Matthews™ to the Midwest.”

Snyder also brings Zachary Bates over from DDR Corp., who will serve as Associate Vice President of Matthews™ Shopping Center business. “As a former client of Matthews™, I had the opportunity to experience the power of a platform that is conducive to an agent’s success and overall client satisfaction,” said Bates. “I’m excited to join this best-in-class team, and look forward to delivering the high quality service and results that Matthews™ clients are accustomed to as we expand in the Midwest.”

In 2017, Matthews™ opened their Dallas and San Fernando Valley locations with no plans to slow down in 2018. “Given I grew up in the Cleveland area, I cannot overstate how excited I am to plant a very large flag in this market, which we anticipate being the hub for much of our Midwest activity,” says Kyle Matthews on the new office opening. “We see the opportunity throughout the region and are pleased to further demonstrate the power of Matthews™.”

In continuation of the company’s aggressive growth strategy, Matthews™ is slated to open offices in Austin, TX and Atlanta, GA later this year.

About Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™:

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™ is recognized as an industry leader in shopping center, STNL, leasing, multifamily, management, portfolio disposition and 1031 exchange programs. The firm is headquartered in El Segundo, CA and serves clients throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.matthews.com.

