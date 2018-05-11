Dynamics Inc. Wallet Card Wins Fintech Breakthrough Innovation Award

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--Dynamics Inc., an innovator in next-generation payment systems, today announced that the Dynamics Wallet Card™ has been selected as winner of the “Innovation Award for Financial Transaction Security” from FinTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market today.

Since its introduction in January 2018, Wallet Card has won many prestigious industry awards. It was awarded four Innovation awards including the Best of Innovation Award for Security Technologies, and was an Honoree for Computers, Embedded Technologies, and Technologies for a Better World at CES 2018. At Mobile World Congress, Wallet Card was nominated for “Best Mobile Service for the Connected Life,” “Best Mobile Innovation for Commerce,” and “Best Mobile Innovation for Enterprise”. It was the only product to be a nominee in three categories.

“The Wallet Card demonstrates the spirit of innovation and ingenuity that we seek to highlight through our awards platform,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “With its connected capabilities, such as quick data breach response and replacement, we recognize Wallet Card for its breakthrough technology in financial transaction security and beyond. We are thrilled to recognize Dynamics Inc. and Wallet Card with this well-deserved industry recognition.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2018 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,000 nominations from across the globe. Other winners of FinTech Breakthrough Awards include Mastercard, Klarna, JP Morgan Chase, PayPal, and TD Ameritrade.

“Dynamics Wallet Card redefines the way consumers and financial institutions interact. This award is a testament to the work our team and constituents put into creating the world’s first interactive, connected payment card,” said Jeffrey Mullen, CEO of Dynamics Inc. “It improves the security of everyday payments, simplifies the cardholder journey and allows consumers and financial institutions to meaningfully interact with one another in new ways.”

Launched at CES 2018, Wallet Card is the world’s first connected, secure IoT payment card that can remotely download card information. This new card with electronics features unprecedented levels of security and functionality and still works with the existing payment infrastructure and merchant systems. Leading financial institutions, processors and technology companies have come together to form the Wallet Card consortium, helping to make the card a reality and drive adoption worldwide.

About Dynamics Inc.

Dynamics has three business units – an intelligent card, value-added processing, and phone payment technology business unit. The Company’s intelligent card division has introduced market defining card products such as the world’s first multiple account card (Canada), the world’s first password protected card (Asia), and the world’s first multiple co-brand card (USA). The Company’s value-added processing division provides real-time loyalty or purchase notification to millions of consumers and includes customers such as Tim Hortons and the Upper Deck Company. The Company also produces pay-by-phone technology that is used in cell phones. LG Electronics leverages Dynamics technology in LG Pay. Dynamics has raised over $110 million dollars in funding from investors including Mastercard, CIBC, Adams Capital Management, and Bain Capital Ventures. Dynamics operates multiple manufacturing facilities, physical card personalization, and remote data trusted service manager (TSM) facilities, with its Global Headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pa., APAC headquarters in Singapore, LATAM headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and EMEA headquarters in New York. More information on the company, its technology and applications can be found at www.dynamicsinc.com.

About FinTech Breakthrough

FinTech Breakthrough, part of the Tech Breakthrough Awards organization, is an independent awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit www.FinTechBreakthrough.com.

