Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--Visa (NYSE:V), the Official Payment Services Partner of FIFA, today announced that professional footballer and face of Visa’s 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ global marketing campaign, Zlatan Ibrahimović, will return to the tournament with Visa and join football fans in Russia this summer.

“I have been telling the world that I will be at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ – Visa is now helping me and fans around the world get in on the action,” said Zlatan Ibrahimović, star athlete and FIFA World Cup™ legend. “Visa is innovative. Zlatan is innovative. Together, we are helping fans not miss a moment of the FIFA World Cup™.”

Whether traveling to the tournament or watching from home, Visa’s fast and easy payments will help fans catch every moment of the FIFA World Cup™. In Russia, fans will spend less time in line and more time focused on the pitch, by utilizing the more than 3,500 point-of-sale terminals and 1,000 mobile concessionaires that have been equipped with the latest in payment innovation – whether it is a dip, tap or swipe. Fans at home can also join in on match-time excitement through the eyes of Zlatan armed with Visa’s exclusive access during the tournament.

Zlatan and Influencers Defeat FIFA World Cup™ FOMO

Visa’s FIFA World Cup™ campaign, “Visa's Ultimate FIFA World Cup™ FOMO” will document Zlatan’s journey to the tournament and his return to the FIFA World Cup™ stage, showcasing the ease of contactless payment technology throughout his adventure. Visa and Zlatan will help fans defeat FIFA World Cup™ FOMO by offering a glimpse into what takes place behind-the-scenes at the world’s largest sporting event, leveraging Visa’s exclusive access to the centre circle and team warm-ups prior to official matches.

Zlatan is joined by a top roster of global social media influencers to ensure all fan FOMO is defeated. A first for Visa, the five football, lifestyle and fashion influencers – representing Germany ( freekickerz ), Japan ( Kotaro Tokuda ), Mexico ( Pamela Allier ), United Kingdom ( Chris MD ) and Russia ( Tatiana Vasilieva ) – will serve an integral role within Visa’s global marketing campaign. Several influencers will be featured throughout different campaign films and give their millions of followers insight into how Visa’s innovative payment technology and exclusive access helps keep fans connected to the tournament.

“Visa is committed to enhancing the fan experience at sporting venues around the world and FIFA World Cup™ is no exception,” said Lynne Biggar, chief marketing and communications officer, Visa Inc. “Our FIFA World Cup™ campaign is focused on helping football fans across the globe not miss a moment of the action, whether that is by implementing innovative new ways to pay in-stadium or by giving fans at home a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the tournament.”

Shot by award-winning directors, Traktor, the creative campaign follows Zlatan’s journey back to the FIFA World Cup™. Developed globally and shot in the United Kingdom, the campaign features a combination of more than 20 hero and social films, and spans television broadcast, digital, video, social, print and out of home.

Cashless from Kick-off to the Final Match

For the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, Visa is the exclusive payment service in all stadiums where payment cards are accepted. In-stadium, fans can pay with contactless Visa credit and debit cards and mobile payment services at contactless terminals. Visa is also providing fans in Russia the ability to purchase innovations for fast, easy and cash-free payment experiences:

6,500 payment rings 30,000 payment bands Commemorative contactless Visa prepaid cards

