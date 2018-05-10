AKM Develops New D/A Converter with Headphone Amplifier, Enabling DSD Playback on Smartphones

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation (AKM) has developed a 32-bit stereo D/A converter with headphone amplifier, the AK4377, enabling playback of DSD sound sources in smartphones or portable music players.

Product Overview

The direct stream digital (DSD) sound source format continues to gain broader acceptance as the market for high-resolution music resources expands for music distribution services. AKM has recently developed the AK4377, a 32-bit stereo digital to analog converter (DAC) with a built-in headphone amplifier that can play DSD sound sources on smart phones and portable music players.

The AK4377 is positioned above the AK4376A, which went on sale in 2017 and had an impressive portable audio track record; it offers improved signal-to-noise ratios (SNR), and total harmonic distortion + noise (THD+N).

Product Characteristics

1. High-Resolution Support | DSD256 Input Support In addition to a maximum digital PCM input of 768 kHz, the AK4377 also offers support for DSD inputs up to DSD256. This produces faithful reproductions of the original sounds, which require the large amounts of data that are characteristic of high-resolution sound sources.

2. Further Improvements for Audio Performance The AK4377 DAC with a built-in headphone amplifier has achieved the highest industry standards, with a THD+N of -109 dB and an SNR of 128 dB. Of particular importance is the THD+N value, which presents flat characteristics at or below -105 dB for the full audible range. This offers greater fidelity for original sound reproductions.

3. Using the VELVET SOUND Architecture, for the Advanced Audio Quality Technology Needed for Live Sound Using the VELVET SOUND architecture, which is a component of premium DACs designed for high-end audio equipment, the AK4377 achieves greater refinement in sound reproduction.

About

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation (AKM) is a Japan-based company designs and manufactures CMOS mixed signal integrated circuits and magnetic sensors for applications including audio, multimedia, consumer electronics, industrial infrastructure, and telecommunications. AKM has continued to provide customers with optimum solutions all over the world for over 30 years. AKM Semiconductor, Inc., located in San Jose, California, is a wholly owned subsidiary of AKM, and offers sales, marketing, and design support for North American customers. Additional information is available at www.akm.com

About "VELVET SOUND"

VELVET SOUND is a brand concept of, “sound philosophy”, given to AKM’s new generation of audio devices and, “new architecture & core technologies”. A new circuit is designed to, “balance the amount of information and intensity”, and, “focus on the original sound”, to achieve rich musicality and high performance. This circuit contains specifications and features suitable for the high-resolution audio era.

* AKM and VELVET SOUND™ are trademarks of Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation in Japan, Europe and the United States. * Appellations, company names and product names on this page are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

