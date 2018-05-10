CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2018--CHEP, a leading global supply chain solutions provider, earned the Supplier of the Year Award 2017 from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada (CCRC), the exclusive bottler and distributor of Coca-Cola products in Canada. The award was one of 12 given out to various Canadian suppliers to recognize outstanding performance in areas including customer service, technical support and innovation.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510005821/en/

Representatives of CHEP Canada received the Supplier of the Year Award from Coca Cola Refreshments Canada, at an event on Monday, March 26, 2018. From left to right: Paul Brennan, Vice President, Supply Chain, Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; Stephen Du Toit, Senior Vice President, Business Transformation, Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; George Brehovsky, Director, Store Fulfillment, CHEP Canada; Paola Floris, Vice President and Country General Manager, CHEP Canada; Bill Schultz, President, Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; Cam Erwin, Director, Franchise Leadership, Central, Coca-Cola Ltd. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada is committed to providing exceptional service to our customers and we can only do that with a strong team of suppliers behind us,” said Paul Brennan, Vice President of Supply Chain for Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada. “CHEP is a valuable partner, helping us to reduce costs and improve sustainability efforts within our supply chain, and we are very happy to recognize them with this award.”

As a circular and reusable solution, CHEP pallets incorporate sustainability into CCRC’s everyday business practices. Together, the companies reduce waste and improve transportation efficiencies due to the density of the CHEP network – reducing cost and carbon in the supply chain.

CCRC awarded CHEP with its Supplier of the Year Award based on the company’s execution across several Key Performance Indicators (KPI), including, collaboration, innovation, cost reduction, on-time delivery, customer service and sustainability. CCRC presented the award to Paola Floris, Vice President and Country General Manager, CHEP Canada at a reception at their head office on Monday, March 26, 2018.

“We are honored by this award and greatly appreciate the opportunity to partner with CCRC as we advance toward the creation of a truly circular supply chain,” said Floris. “The work CHEP does in collaboration with our customers demonstrates that protecting the planet for a better future is a shared value.”

About CHEP

CHEP is a global provider of supply chain solutions serving the consumer goods, fresh food, beverage, manufacturing and retail sectors in more than 60 countries. CHEP offers a wide range of logistics and operational platforms and support services that are designed to increase performance and lower risk while improving environmental sustainability. CHEP’s 11,500-plus employees and more than 275 million pallets and containers deliver comprehensive coverage and exceptional value, supporting more than 500,000 customer touch-points for global brands such as Procter & Gamble, Kellogg’s and Nestlé. CHEP is part of the Brambles Group, the operator of a portfolio that includes specialized container solutions for the food, beverage and automotive sectors, as well as IFCO, the leading provider of Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs) to the fresh food supply chain globally.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.chep.com or follow us on Twitter @CHEPna or LinkedIn. Please also check out our YouTube channel.

